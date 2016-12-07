Girls hockey: Lightning lose two of three

Sam Gutzman and Alyssa Koslowski tallied the other two goals for the Lightning. Chelsea Skluzacek assisted in both regulation-time goals and Michaela Stangle assisted in the winning goal.

Minnehaha United 0 1 1 0 - 2

Northern Lakes 1 1 0 1 - 3

First period: NL-Sam Gutzman (Chelsea Skluzacek) :28

Second period: NL-Alyssa Koslowski (Skluzacek) 7:14, MU-Lucy Lyngen (Justine Hill) 12:13

Third period: MU-Leah Lyngen (Emma Bettencourt) 14:00

Overtime: NL-Chelsea Skluzacek (Michaela Stangle) 1:21

Overall: NL 3-4.

Cardinals 4, Lightning 3

Sam Gutzman, Sydney Tietz and Alyssa Koslowski netted goals for the Northern Lakes Lightning in a 4-3 non-conference loss to the Willmar Cardinals Tuesday.

Koslowski's goal tied the score 3-3 at 9:51 of the third period, but Willmar responded with a power-play goal by Bailey Olson with 2:08 left to play.

Goalie Chaia Tulenchik stopped 34 shots for the Lightning, who were outshot 38-36.

Alexa Holm was credited with two assists and Michala Stangle one.

Willmar 2 1 1—4

Northern Lakes 0 1 2—3

First period: W-Mya Monson 3:14; W-Mya Monson (Bailey Olson) 9:48

Second period: NL-Sam Gutzman (Alexa Holm) 6:54; W-Hannah Kobiena (Riley Schneider, Natalie Amon) 10:53

Third period: NL-Sydney Tietz (Michala Stangle) 3:56; NL-Alyssa Koslowski (Alexa Holm) 9:51; W-Olson (Natasha Turrubiates, Kobienia) ppg 14:52

Shots on goal: NL 26, W 38

Goalies: NL-Chaia Tulenchik (34 saves); W-Bryton Carlson (23 saves)

Princeton 8, Lightning 1

Sydney Tietz tallied the only goal for the Northern lakes Lightning with an assist from Elli Saxerud in an 8-1 non-conference loss to Princeton/Big Lake/Becker Monday.

Goalie Chaia Tulenchik recorded 21 saves for the Lightning who were outshot 29-19.

Princeton BL/B 2 2 4—8

Northern Lakes 1 0 0—1

First period: NL-Sidney Tietz (Elli Saxerud) 8:37

Shots on goal: NL 19, P 29

Goalies: NL-Chaia Tulenchik (21 saves); P-Kara Schramel (18 saves)