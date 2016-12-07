Tigers Suffer First Loss to Menahga

The Tigers were only down by two points at the half 29-27, but they had a rough start at the beginning of the second half and had to work their way back from being down by as much as 12 points at one time.

The Tigers were also unable to check Menahga's Alyssa Peterson as she scored over half of the Braves points, finishing with 30 points including 5 three pointers. Also leading the Tigers were Shelby Adkins with 13 points and Gabby Rainwater with eight points and eight rebounds.

The Tigers are 0-2 to start the season and are next scheduled to host the Park Rapids Panthers Friday, Dec. 9.

Menahga 29 28 - 57

Pine River-Backus 27 23—50

MENAHGA

Megan Hendrickson 8, Tara Hendrickson 5, Aimee Lake 6, Cierra Ahlf 4, Lindsay Hendrickson 4, Alyssa Peterson 30. FG 20-55 (36 percent), FT 7-11 (64 percent). 3-point 12-28 (43 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 9, Gabby Rainwater 8, Shelby Adkins 13, Alyssa Semmler 15, Andrea Semmler 5. FG 11-26 (42 percent), FT 16-27 (59 percent). 3-point 3-8 (38 percent). Overall: 0-1. Next: at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m. Thursday.