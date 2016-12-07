Patriot boys host preseason scrimmage

"I think we did pretty well," Head coach Richard Spiczka said. "We did a nice job of playing with energy and effort. Like any scrimmage or game this time of year, (there are) always lots of things to work on. We are grasping the basic idea and concepts of how we want to play and are progressing well. Basketball is a four-month sprint, so you have to focus on building slowly and surely as the season moves along."

The Patriots opened the regular season in a home game against Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Dec. 6.