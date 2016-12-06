Girls basketball: Patriots top Tigers in season opener

"It was a typical first game for both teams, with lots of turnovers and mistakes," Patriots coach Jon Dale said. "But it's always nice to get a win in the first game."

The Tigers, who also lost to Menahga on Tuesday, Nov. 29, got 15 points from Bailey Wynn and nine from Annie Semmler.

"It's always nice to get the first one or two (games) out of the way, because there is always the first-game jitters," Tigers coach Randy Schwegel said.

The Patriots took a 6-2 lead at the start when Lane scored after a rebound, but the Tigers took a brief 7-6 lead on a 3-pointer and a 16-footer by Wynn.

The Patriots quickly answered with an 8-0 run, with points coming from Ruud, Lane, Bre Sewall and Sam Littman.

With 3:20 left in the first half, Karli Skog hit a 3--pointer to give the Patriots a 21-10 lead. They would then stretch that lead to 27-11 on two free throws by Addie Hubbard and layups by Skog and Molly Dotty.

The Tigers scored the last eight points of the half to trim the Patriots lead to 27-19 at the break.

The Patriots maintained their lead early in the second half behind two baskets by Ruud, on by Kirsten Skog and one by Lane but still led held on to an 11-point lead.

They would later stretch that lead to 16 at 44-28 and would then get a 3-pointer by Dotty and three layups by Lane before another Dotty jump shot to end the game with a 22-point lead.

"Ruud, Lane and Littman all got in foul trouble early - and Littman fouled out - but we still got the win," Dale said. "It was nice to get the win but it was anything but pretty."

Pine River-Backus 19 14 - 33

Pequot Lakes 27 28 - 55

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 15, Gabby Rainwater 2, Shelby Adkins 2, Alyssa Semmler 4, Andrea Semmler 9, Emma Barchus 1. FT 16-25 (64 percent). Overall: 0-2.

PEQUOT LAKES

Addie Hubbard 2, Molly Dotty 7, Karli Skog 7, Olivia Lane 16, Kristin Skog 2, Corina Ruud 13, Bre Sewall 4, Sam Littman 4. FG 19-50 (38 percent), FT 8-15 (53 percent). 3-point 3-7 (43 percent). Overall: 1-0.