Boys hockey: Lightning open season 2-0

"It was a good way to start," head coach Craig Larson said. "You always want to start with a win. I think we saw some things we like with some guys that didn't get as much ice time last year, and we saw some things we expect from leaders like Josh Maucieri, Max Tangen and players like that. It was a good win to get"

Tangen scored two goals for the Lightning in the Mid-State Conference win, while Maucieri scored a goal and tallied three assists. Brett Reed scored the Lightning's other goal, while also earning an assist. Wyatt Kokesh also had two assists.

Goalie Jaeger Reed stopped 16 of the 17 shots he faced.

"It sets the tone for season," Larson said. "If you start losing right away, your kids will wonder what they are working so hard for. If you win early on - against any opponent, really - now you know what you are working toward. We saw some changes we have to make, but after two weeks of practice and only one scrimmage, this was kind of our measuring stick to see where we are going to be a week from now, two weeks from now and so on."

Prairie Centre 1 0 0—1

Northern Lakes 2 2 0—4

First period: PC-Isaac Cebulla (Petr Erhart) 3:54, NL-Max Tangen (Josh Maucieri, Wyatt Kokesh) ppg 6:20, NL-Brett Reed (Maucieri) shg 14:59

Second period: NL-Tangen (Maucieri, Kokesh) shg 13:52, NL-Maucieri (Reed, Kokesh) 15:40

Shots on goal: NL 22 16 7 - 45, PC 3 7 7 - 17

Goalies: NL- Jaeger Reed (16 saves); PC- Jesson Gould (41 saves)

Lightning 7, B/W 1

Maucieri notched three goals and assisted on two others for Northern Lakes in a 7-1 non-conference win over Breckenridge/Wahpeton on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Drew Elefring also scored a power-play goal early in the first period and recorded two assists as the Lightning improved to 2-0.

Shane Donovan added a goal and an assist for the Lighting, while Tangen recorded two assists.

Jaeger Reed stopped seven of the eight shots he faced.

Breckenridge 0 0 1—1

Northern Lakes 1 2 4—7

First period: NL-Drew Elefring (Shane Donovan, Max Tangen) ppg 13:53

Second period: NL-Josh Maucieri 8:17; NL-Maucieri 15:04

Third period: NL-Maucieri (Brett Reed, Elefring) 1:23; NL-Reed (Elefring, Garrett Westlund) 6:48; NL Donovan (Maverick Engstrom, Maucieri) 7:30; NL-Wyatt Kokesh (Max Tangen, Maucieri) 14:54; B-Nolan Wamre 15:50

Shots on goal: NL 29, BW 9

Goalies: NL-Jaeger Reed (8 saves); BW- Tucker Barth (22 saves)

Overall: NL 2-0.