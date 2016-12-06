Miller - a sophomore at Concordia University in St. Paul - recently began her second season as a guard for the Golden Bears basketball team. In her time with the Patriots basketball team, she scored her 1,000th point in her junior year as her team qualified for the state tournament three times.

However, a torn ACL before her senior year threatened to derail her college career before it began.

"My story is kind of different," Miller said. "I had a couple schools lined up in the summer going into my senior year, and I tore my ACL during that summer. All of my offers were dropped. No one really believed in me anymore. Slowly - as the rehab process started getting better - I got some D-III schools to look at me again."

She was cleared to play just five months after her injury, and used her senior season as an opportunity to show college scouts she could still play at a high level.

"My goal was always to get a scholarship for basketball," Miller said. "That is what I wanted - the reward of all my hard work in high school. Eventually, I got offers from Concordia and Wayne State (Neb.). I really liked the coach here, and he had a lot of faith in me coming back from surgery."

She joined the Golden Bears for the 2014-2015 season, where she played in 27 games and earned a reputation for her defensive prowess. She called the transition to college basketball "definitely a step up" from the high school level, but has learned to enjoy it more.

"It was a wake-up call," Miller said. "In high school, you started the season on Nov. 18. In college, you start the day you move in or that monday following. Somedays, I would have three workouts in a day during the preseason ... Practices are at a much higher level and the coaching is more intense. If you make a mistake, it is definitely going to be noticed."

Miller even got the chance to start in the final 14 games of her freshman season, which she described as an opportunity that is likely to positively shape the rest of her career.

"You are at a whole other level," Miller said. "You have to learn how to relax again and let the game come to you. It was hard - especially with all of that freshman anxiety. It was definitely a big change, but I think it helped me in the long run."

She would hit a roadblock again in November 2015, when she tore her previously reconstructed ACL. Now, after redshirting last season, she has been cleared to play again and has high hopes for the current season as she becomes more acclimated to her role on the team as a top perimeter defender.

"I'm optimistic about this season and how it is going to go," Miller said. "My role is a lot different from what it used to be in Pequot. Whereas in Pequot I was the one who was scoring and making offensive things happen, here I am more of our defensive stopper. I guard whoever is the other team's best guard and it is my job to slow them down ... My roles have definitely reversed, but that is what my team needs of me and I'm very optimistic this season will go well for me."

As the season progresses, Miller hopes to continue improving her game, especially on the defensive side.

"My goal for this season is to be able to guard any team's best player in every game," Miller said. "I want to shut them down. I want to do everything I can to not let them get to their average scoring total ... My focus going into games is defense and rebounds. I want to contribute as much as I can, and that is where I contribute the most."

With three years of eligibility remaining, Miller hopes to contribute to a Golden Bears team that finds a substantial amount of postseason success.

"I would like to win the conference and I would like to experience going to regionals and then going to nationals," Miller said. "I have never experienced something like that before ... I could definitely see it happening this year. We have a lot of talented girls and it is more than possible."

However her career goes, Miller is cognisant of the fact that injuries almost prevented her from having a career at all.

"I'm very thankful for the opportunity I have been given here and the people who have helped me get here," Miller said.