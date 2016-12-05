Stone returns after placing 10th at state last season

"(Stone) has been a huge part of the reason we have had some great success in the last couple of years with our girls team," Ruttger said. "I don't think people can really appreciate or understand the level of skill and commitment it takes to get a top 10 finish (at state)."

This season, Stone would like to raise the bar with a top five finish at state.

"She is incredibly gifted, not only athletically but also academically," Ruttger said of Stone, who recently signed a letter of intent to play golf for Augustana College in Sioux Falls, S.D. "The sky's the limit for her."

Stone and McGuire were also members of the Brainerd alpine squad which captured the state team title in the 2014-15 season. Stone finished 13th that year at state and earned all-state honors that year while McGuire finished 35th.

Last season, McGuire didn't advance from the section meet after placing 22nd at the section meet.

"(Grace) had a real tentative first run and was 30th, but she skied a lot better and moved up 10 places on her second run," Ruttger said after the section meet.

The Warriors finished third behind Minnetonka and Orono at the section meet last February.

Brainerd is scheduled to open the season on Friday, Dec. 9, at Lutsen Mountains.