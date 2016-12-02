Tiger boys will start fresh for 2016

However, this season's PR-B team will have to hit the reset button a bit.

The Tigers lost seven seniors to graduation, including the high-scoring trio of Konrad Bueckers, Hank Raph and Zach Struss - the latter of whom graduated as PR-B's all-time leading scorer. Junior Nick Ackerman is the only returning player that averaged more than five points per game last season.

Head Coach John Riewer, who has an overall record of 37-19 in two seasons for the Tigers, will rely on a cast of athletes with little or no varsity experience in a conference he expects to be taken by teams like Nevis, Red Lake, and Cass Lake.

"We will be a very inexperienced basketball team at the varsity level," Riewer said. "However, the kids put in a lot of time playing this past summer to improve their individual and team skills. We hope that this past summer experience will carry over to this winter for a competitive basketball season."

Apart from Ackerman, returning players to the Tiger lineup are Kiel Struss, Torry Hirschey, Joe Davidson and Nate Brasel. The other seniors on the team are Beau Broom, Jordan Oaken, Joe Manning, Troy Staples and LuLin Zhang.

"The kids are anxious and excited, along with the coaching staff, for the season to begin," Riewer said. "We look forward to the challenge that is ahead of us. We hope to show a lot of improvement throughout the season and want to be playing our best basketball at the end of the year. We have a challenging non-conference schedule to go with our conference schedule. We hope to surprise people throughout the season, but it will take a lot of hard work and dedication in order to do that. I hope the kids are up to the challenge."

Mike Dinnel and Bill Toft are assistant coaches for the Tigers.