Experience, depth is key for Lightning

"This year we have more players than the 13 from last year which creates depth for the team," head coach John Stockler said. "Having fresh players to be able to put on the ice will go a long way this season in improving our record. We are going to work hard every night and hopefully be a tough team to play against."

The Lightning finished the season with an overall record of 4-21-2.

Returning forwards for the Lightning include Sam Gutzman, Chloe Deutsch, Mandi Soderholm, Sydney Tietz and Mackenzie Rickard. On defense, returning letterwinners include Chelsea Skluzsacek, Ashley Kosloski and Michaela Stangel.

Despite depth among forwards and defense, the team has just one goaltender - freshman newcomer Chaia Tulenchik.

Stockler believes the section favorite has to be the Alexandria Cardinals "until someone knocks them off," but feels his team could put its name in the running this season.

"I believe that we have a chance to be in the discussion for both a conference championship and run in sections," Stockler said.

Last year, the Lightning were eliminated by the top-seeded Cardinals 4-1 in the Section 6A semifinals. This season's section playoffs start with the quarterfinals on Feb. 9.

Breanna Sheley and Greg Yee are assistant coaches.

Northern Lakes lost its first two games to open this season before defeating Park Rapids 5-2 for its first win on Nov. 17.