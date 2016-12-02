Revolution aim to move up in section

"We finished fifth in kick at our section meet last year and we have high hopes of moving that placement up this year," said Melissa Holland, who is starting her third season as head coach of the Revolution. "We are incredibly excited for this season.We have a great team with a strong work ethic. The majority of our athletes are returning members so we are excited to pick up where we left off last year. Plus, the first-year members are demonstrating a lot of talent."

Returning letterwinners include: Ashley Embree, Alexa Fyle, Jordan Goddard, Paige Hoffbeck, Samantha Jackson, Molly Johnson, Kyan Kitzman, Kenzie Lampi, Alexis Lueck, Taylor Mudgett, Ashlynn Reynolds, Mariah Rickard, Jocelyn Rothwell, Mackenzie Rubitschung, Cally Traxler, Karlie Trottier and Kaylee Tuchek.

Assistant coaches for the Revolution are Gabrielle Carey and Madisen Watson while Adina Belanger created the music for the varsity and junior varsity kick teams.