Girls basketball: Patriots top PR-B

"We were a little shaky," Patriot coach Jon Dale said. "Hopefully it's just first-game jitters, but we just didn't play very well. We had some foul trouble in the first half ... It all worked out fine, but we have some room for improvement."

The Patriots were led by sophomore forward Olivia Lane's 16 points - 12 of which came in the second half - followed by Corina Ruud, who scored 13 points.

PR-B guard Bailey Wynn led the Tigers with 15 points.