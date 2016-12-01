Search
    Girls basketball: Patriots top PR-B

    By Dan Determan on Dec 1, 2016 at 9:56 p.m.
    Ashley Smith/Echo Journal Correspondent PR-B's Shelby Adkins goes for the steal against Pequot Lakes on Thursday, Dec. 1.

    The Pequot Lakes Patriot girls basketball team opened its season in the win column after a 55-33 victory over the Pine River-Backus Tigers on Thursday, Dec. 1.

    "We were a little shaky," Patriot coach Jon Dale said. "Hopefully it's just first-game jitters, but we just didn't play very well. We had some foul trouble in the first half ... It all worked out fine, but we have some room for improvement."

    The Patriots were led by sophomore forward Olivia Lane's 16 points - 12 of which came in the second half - followed by Corina Ruud, who scored 13 points.

    PR-B guard Bailey Wynn led the Tigers with 15 points.

    Dan Determan
    Staff Writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper
    dan.determan@PineandLakes.com
