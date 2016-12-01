Dan-ecdotes: Winter season in full swing for area teams

The area has nine teams to root for - 11 if you include the Brainerd gymnastics and alpine ski teams, both of which have two Pequot Lakes athletes on the roster - to get us through the cold winter months, and all of them either have begun their season or will in the next seven days.

The season started off with the Northern Lakes Lightning girls hockey team, which has gone 1-2 over its first three games this season. After a 2015-2016 season that saw the Lightning win just four games, Coach John Stockler's team is now a bit more experienced and now has a deeper roster than in previous years - which may lead to fresh legs and fewer injuries in February.

The Lightning boys team, on the other hand, will rely on youth to improve upon its record of 10-15-2. According to Coach Craig Larson, this year's team is the second youngest since 2010.

The Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew wrestling team hopes to build on its 19-7 record from the past season, and with 19 returning letterwinners, they just might do that. The focus will be on Addy Harrington, who finished third at section, and state tournament participant Spencer Richards to lead the team.

The area boys basketball team's are in different boats for the coming season. The Patriots finished .500 overall last season but have a new head coach in Richard Spiczka and a positive outlook for the coming season, which begins on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The Tigers, on the other hand, finished last season as one of the best teams in their section, but lost many of its top scorers to graduation. Coach John Riewer knows the team is "inexperienced," but is pleased with the work the athletes have put in and is optimistic his team has the ability to succeed.

The Tiger girls are in the complete opposite situation as their male counterparts. They had a losing record last season (13-15) but lost no players to graduate as they look build on a foundation several years in the making and capitalize on improvements made last season.

The Patriots girls - of all area winter teams - have the biggest shoes to fill. After finishing 27-4 overall and reaching the state tournament, the team bid adieu to five seniors - including 1,000-point scorer and team MVP Haley Wiebolt - but the team's dominant frontcourt centered around senior Corina Ruud and sophomore Olivia Lane remains intact for the coming year. Additionally, Sam Littman - who was named co-defensive player of the year last season - returns for her senior year and Karli Skog has shown a penchant for scoring in the backcourt.

Pequot Lakes athletes Alex Stone and Grace McGuire will also be looking to propel the Brainerd Warrior ski team to another state tournament bid. Stone finished 10th in state last season - after finishing 13th the season before - and McGuire finished 22nd at the section meet.

The Warriors gymnastic team will receive help from Patriot juniors Hannah Dahlberg and Lexi Cheek. Dahlberg qualified for the state meet on the uneven parallel bars, and will aim to improve on her 9.125 section score, while Cheek will compete in a number of events as a part of what coach Seth Helland calls a "strong JV squad."

Obviously, I am neither a coach nor an athletic scout and I don't pretend to be an expert, but I feel as though each Pequot and PR-B team has a strong chance to succeed this winter - based either on the talent in place or the coaches' ability to get the most out of their athletes.

Best of luck to all area teams!