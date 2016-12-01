Full roster returns for PR-B girls

Every member of last year's team, however, will have a chance to right any wrongs from last year.

"Everyone returns from last year's team," head coach Randy Schwegel said. "We are looking to be an improved team because of that."

The Tigers' season came to an end in early March when they were bested by the Verndale Pirates 62-28 in the Subsection 5A quarterfinals.

Bailey Wynn was named the team's most valuable player and offensive player of the year last season, leading the Tigers in scoring with 359 points. Wynn and Alyssa Semmler were voted to the all-conference first team, Gabby Rainwater was named to the second team and Annie Semmler earned an honorable mention.

All of them return this season and according to Schwegel, are healthy and ready for action.

"Shelby Adkins will be back to start the season after suffering a knee injury and not playing until after Christmas last year," Schwegel said. "Emma Mills is coming back from a knee injury suffered last season and maybe a little cautious at the beginning of the season."

Schwegel adds that the Tigers' two leading scorers from last year, Bailey Wynn and Alyssa Semmler, are both sophomores and "have a lot of room for improvement, but should be fun to watch as they get better." He notes that Annie Semmler and Gabby Rainwater are "two good defenders that will have to be able to stop key opponents from scoring for us to be successful."

Schwegel, who has a 189-84 record in 10 seasons, noted that "young players like Emma Barchus, Rylie Hirschey Olivia Adkins, Sidney Lodge, Emma Templeton, Anna Felthous, as well as Vivian Bueckers, will be called on to give us quality minutes off the bench."

Assistant coaches for PR-B are Tucker Sheley and Lisa Toft.