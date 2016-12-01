Dahlberg hopes to return to state meet

"Hannah had a strong finish to her sophomore season," said Brainerd Warrior coach Seth Helland. "She added a new skill to her bar routine and scored a 9.0 at the state meet. We were excited about that accomplishment because she worked hard to get there. She is also a potential varsity floor worker for us."

Cheek, also a junior, will be competing in the beam, floor exercise and vault events on junior varsity this season.

"Lexi will be a part of a strong JV squad," Helland said. "It's the strongest that I've seen in my years coaching in Brainerd. She will be a great asset to our beam and floor units, but has also been improving immensely on vault."

Bodie Brooks and Tessa Poorker are assistant coaches for Brainerd, which competes in the Central Lakes Conference and in section. Last season, St. Cloud Tech captured the title while the Warriors were fourth in both the conference and section meets.

The Warriors are scheduled to open the season on Thursday, Dec. 1 at Little Falls.