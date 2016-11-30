Patriot boys have new coach, outlook for 2016-17

This season, Pequot Lakes looks to compile a winning record with some new players and a new coach as Rich Spiczka takes over the coaching reins from Ben Starns.

The team parted ways with several seniors, including leading scorers and all-conference athletes Hunter Larson and CJ Borleis, but the Patriots have a returning core centered around all-conference honorable mention Gage Westlund, Cody Huss and Zach Sjoblad, along with several newcomers that can fill the scoring void.

"I believe we have a great core of kids," Spiczka said. "A lot of them will contribute this year."

In his 10 seasons as a head basketball coach, Spiczka has a career record of 117-151. He had the opportunity to coach the team in a few summer tournaments and was impressed with the abilities of the athletes on his team.

"I think we have a chance to be able to play with anyone," Spiczka said. "We have kids that can run, jump, pass, shoot and dribble so we should be able to do a lot of things well, as long as the kids are working hard and buying in."

Bret Sergent and Garry Grewe are assistant coaches for the Patriots.

"I'm looking forward to getting to know the kids and seeing what we can accomplish this year," Spiczka said.

The Patriots will start the season by hosting Grand Rapids at the Patriot Athletic Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6.