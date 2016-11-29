The Stars traded goals with the Lumberjacks throughout the game. After Granite City scored in the first 90 seconds, Christian Lenzmeier responded with an even-strength goal to tie it up. After Alex Flicek gave the Stars the lead with a goal of his own, the Lumberjacks responded 2 minutes 30 seconds later to tie the game. Ryan Higgins scored the final goal of the opening period to give the Stars a 3-2 lead.

The Lumberjacks scored in the opening minute of the second period, but Tyler Larwood scored a short-handed goal in the final two minutes of the period, allowing the North Stars to go into the second intermission with a 4-3 lead.

However, Breezy Point was held scoreless in the third period, while the Lumberjacks managed to score twice in the final five minutes - including a game-winning goal with just 24 seconds remaining - to send the Stars home with a loss.

Larwood led the team with a goal and an assist, and goalie Bronson Moore recorded 37 saves in his second loss of the season.

Breezy Point 3 1 0 - 4

Granite City 2 1 2 - 5

1st Period-1, Granite City, Walter 4 (Sprink, Bjorlin), 1:33. 2, Breezy Point, Lenzmeier 5 (Hill, Langworthy), 6:50. 3, Breezy Point, Flicek 7 (Larwood, Krasny), 7:56. 4, Granite City, Sprink 4 (Smith, Sprink), 10:15 (PP). 5, Breezy Point, Higgins 3 (Behl, Hoyt), 11:13.

2nd Period-6, Granite City, Sprink 5 (Esselman, Sprink), 0:30 (PP). 7, Breezy Point, Larwood 13 18:13 (SH).

3rd Period-8, Granite City, Smith 8 (Dahl, Bjorlin), 15:57 (PP). 9, Granite City, Sprink 1 (Sikich), 19:36.

Shots on Goal-Breezy Point 8-5-10-23. Granite City 13-18-11-42.

Power Play Opportunities-Breezy Point 0 / 3; Granite City 3 / 6.

Goalies-Breezy Point, Moore 6-2-0-0 (42 shots-37 saves). Granite City, Berglove 9-0-2-2 (23 shots-19 saves).

North Stars 7, New Ulm 1

The Stars bounced back three days later in a commanding 7-1 victory over the New Ulm Steel on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The team kept the puck in their offensive zone for most of the game, earning 46 shots on goal to the Steel's 26.

Forward Christian Lenzmeier started the scoring for the Stars, finding the net with man advantage midway through the first period. Less than three minutes later, AJ Hoyt scored off assists by Jarrett Green and Nikolas Boyer to give the North Stars a 2-0 lead.

The second period saw a fairly early goal by team captain Nick Blanchette, who scored on a power play. After no scoring by either team for 10 minutes, Blanchette found the net to up the Breezy Point lead to four. Kass Dvorak would score with eight seconds left in the period off assists by Cyril Nagurski and Drake Hill.

Dvorak would score again early in the third, and Ryan Higgins found the goal three minutes for a score of his own.

In the final two minutes of the game, The Stars finally allowed a power-play goal.

Blanchette led the team with two goals and an assist, while Lenzmeier scored a goal and two assists and Dvorak totalled two goals.

Goalie Magnus Lindhe stopped all but one of the 26 shots he faced, and also tallied an assist in the second period. He is now 7-1-0-0 on the season.

New Ulm 0 0 1 - 1

Breezy Point 2 3 2 - 7

1st Period-1, Breezy Point, Lenzmeier 6 (Boyer, Langworthy), 8:56 (PP). 2, Breezy Point, Hoyt 1 (Green, Boyer), 11:41.

2nd Period-3, Breezy Point, Blanchette 8 (Flicek, Larwood), 4:49 (PP). 4, Breezy Point, Blanchette 9 (Lenzmeier, Lindhe), 14:40. 5, Breezy Point, Dvorak 1 (Nagurski, Hill), 19:52 (PP). 3rd Period-6, Breezy Point, Dvorak 2 (Hoyt), 3:19. 7, Breezy Point, Higgins 4 (Blanchette, Lenzmeier), 6:24. 8, New Ulm, O'Connor 2 (Padley), 18:35 (PP).

Shots on Goal-New Ulm 9-10-7-26. Breezy Point 12-13-21-46.

Power Play Opportunities-New Ulm 1 / 4; Breezy Point 3 / 6.

Goalies-New Ulm, Siclovan 6-4-0-0 (46 shots-39 saves). Breezy Point, Lindhe 7-1-0-0 (26 shots-25 saves).