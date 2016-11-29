Search
    Four Tigers named to all-section team

    By Dan Determan Today at 11:03 a.m.

    Four Pine River-Backus Tiger seniors were named to the All-Section 6-1A football team this season.

    They include lineman Joe Davidson, running back/linebacker Mitchell Wynn, wide receiver/defensive back Trey Burgoyne and tight end/defensive end Devyn Richards.

    Senior lineman Davidson finished the season with 33 tackles (two of them for a loss), one sack and one fumble recovery.

    Wynn led the Tigers in rushing with 546 yards despite missing the final two games of the season with a leg injury. Throughout the season, he averaged 5.1 yards per carry. On defense, he totalled 39 tackles, three of them for a loss of yards.

    Burgoyne led the Tiger receiving corps with 293 yards and three touchdowns. As a defensive back, he totalled 25 tackles, one interception and two fumble recoveries.

    Richards led the Tiger defense with 64 tackles and two for a loss. On offense, the tight end caught 10 passes for 117 yards.

    Dan Determan
    Staff Writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper
    dan.determan@PineandLakes.com
