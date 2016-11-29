Four Tigers named to all-section team

Senior lineman Davidson finished the season with 33 tackles (two of them for a loss), one sack and one fumble recovery.

Wynn led the Tigers in rushing with 546 yards despite missing the final two games of the season with a leg injury. Throughout the season, he averaged 5.1 yards per carry. On defense, he totalled 39 tackles, three of them for a loss of yards.

Burgoyne led the Tiger receiving corps with 293 yards and three touchdowns. As a defensive back, he totalled 25 tackles, one interception and two fumble recoveries.

Richards led the Tiger defense with 64 tackles and two for a loss. On offense, the tight end caught 10 passes for 117 yards.