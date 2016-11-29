Tangen, a senior, was an All-Midwest District Most Valuable Quarterback who passed for 1,524 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also rushed for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

Young, a junior, was chosen the All-Midwest District Most Valuable Receiver after catching 43 passes for 973 yards and 11 touchdowns. Defensively, Young added 42 tackles and two interceptions.

Maxx Schindel, a junior linebacker/tight end, was an All-Midwest District player who caught eight passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, he had 115 tackles, including seven tackles for loss.

Davidson, an offensive guard/defensive tackle, was an All-Northwest District pick who helped PR-B rush for 1,565 yards and 20 touchdowns and pass for 859 yards and 12 touchdowns. Defensively, he added 33 tackles, including two tackles for loss.

Players are nominated by their head coaches and then selected by the Dispatch sports department.