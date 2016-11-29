Kratochvil, Skog, Hansen honored by Dispatch

Receiving honorable mention voting were the Patriots' Corina Ruud, Emily Stevens, Taya Salminen and Claire Ganley, and the Tigers' Bailey Wynn.

Kratochvil, a senior setter, was an All-Mid-State Conference player who finished with 25 kills, 150 digs, 583 set assists, 13 ace blocks and 27 ace serves.

Skog, a junior setter/middle hitter, was an All-Mid-State player with 152 kills, 186 digs, 166 set assists, 43 ace blocks and 37 ace serves.

Hansen, a senior middle hitter, was a All-Northwoods Conference selection with 338 kills, 85 digs, 107 blocks and 26 ace serves.

Ruud, a senior middle hitter, was an All-Mid-State player with 284 kills, 17 digs and 49 ace blocks. Stevens, a senior libero, was All-Mid-State honorable mention with 289 digs, 7 set assists and four ace serves. Salminen, a senior defensive specialist, was All-Mid-State honorable mention with 234 digs, 24 kills and 33 ace serves. Ganley, a junior outside hitter, was an All-Mid-State honorable mention with 158 digs, 228 digs, six set assists, 10 ace blocks and 28 ace serves.

Wynn, a sophomore outside hitter, was an All-Northwoods player with 192 kills, 243 digs, eight set assists, 43 blocks and 26 ace serves.