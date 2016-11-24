Ruud, Stevens honored by Patriots

Ruud and Stevens are joined by six other seniors for Pequot Lakes - Taya Salminen, Quinn Kratochvil, Molly Dotty, Alexia Rickard, Sam Littman and Alie Johanneck. Other letterwinners are juniors Karli Skog, Sannah Lohmiller and Clare Ganley, sophomore Britt Kratochvil and freshman Mariah Rickard.

"We will miss our seniors and their leadership," said Pequot Lakes coach Kate Dale. "We played some good volleyball late into the season, and we beat some good teams."

All-Mid-State Conference and honorable mention players were Skog, Salminen, Quinn Kratochvil, Ruud and Stevens. Dotty received the Coach's Award while Johanneck earned the Patriot Award.

As a team, the Patriots won the all-state academic gold for a combined 3.75 grade-point average while Littman was an individual member of the all-state academic team.

Pequot Lakes volleyball players honored by the Mid-State Conference were Karli Skog, left, Taya Salminen, Quinn Kratochvil, Corrina Ruud and Emily Stevens. Submitted photo