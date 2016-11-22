Tangen selected MVP for Patriots

Chosen the team's most valuable offensive player was junior receiver Austin Young, who caught 43 passes for 973 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Junior Maxx Schindel was chosen defensive MVP after leading Pequot Lakes with 58 tackles and 57 assists.

Senior Darion Anderson was voted special teams' top player while junior John Urseth received the offensive lineman award. Junior Garrett Wolf earned MVP defensive lineman after finishing second with 45 tackles and 39 assists.

Scout team MVP went to freshman Cale Wolf while junior Garrett Wolf received the most improved player award.

Tangen, Young and Schindel were chosen to the All-Midwest Red District team while Blake Lane, Garrett Wolf, Calvin Maske and Zach Sjoblad received honorable mention. Young was chosen most valuable receiver and Tangen most valuable quarterback.

Lane rushed for 498 yards and three touchdowns, Maske had 45 solo tackles and 40 assists and Sjoblad had 228 receiving yards.

Head coach Chip Lohmiller also honored his coaches Nick Grunzke, Jaime Wagner, BIll Magnuson, Pete Ryan and Pat Ebnet and student managers Josh Lundquist, Chad Decker and Sam Clement.