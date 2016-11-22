Stars top Blizzard for 10th straight win

The Stars managed to control the puck throughout the first period, with Alex Flicek scoring a shorthanded goal in the middle of the first period and assisting on a Matej Krasny goal just over five minutes later.

The Stars continued its offensive barrage in the second period, scoring two power-play goals in the first 2 minutes 30 seconds - the first by captain Nick Blanchette, followed by Wyatt Stotts. Forward Cody Butcher ended the North Stars' scoring with a goal in the final minute of the second period.

The Stars were led by Blanchette and Flicek, both of whom scored a goal and two assists. Stotts also had one goal and one assist.

North Stars goalie Magnus Lindhe stopped 33 of the 25 shots he faced.

Alexandria 0 0 2 - 2

Breezy Point 2 3 0 - 5

1st Period-1, Breezy Point, Flicek 6 (Blanchette), 11:20 (SH). 2, Breezy Point, Krasny 1 (Larwood, Flicek), 17:09. Penalties-Sabina Bzp (unsportsmanlike conduct-minor), 10:20; Gustafson Alx (roughing-double minor, unsportsmanlike conduct-10 misc, removing opp helmet during fight-match), 18:23; Hill Bzp (tripping-minor), 18:23; Lenzmeier Bzp (roughing-double minor, unsportsmanlike conduct-10 misc), 18:23; Busse Alx (boarding-minor), 20:00.

2nd Period-3, Breezy Point, Blanchette 7 (Stotts, Higgins), 0:59 (PP). 4, Breezy Point, Stotts 6 2:17 (PP). 5, Breezy Point, Butcher 2 (Flicek), 19:09. Penalties-Cernohous Alx (unsportsmanlike conduct-10 misc), 3:03; Norman Alx (cross checking-minor), 3:03; Hill Bzp (tripping-minor), 5:01; Krasny Bzp (interference-minor), 9:13; Payne Alx (slashing-minor), 13:59; Norman Alx (roughing-minor, unsportsmanlike conduct-10 misc), 15:20; Larwood Bzp (roughing-minor, unsportsmanlike conduct-10 misc), 15:20.

3rd Period-6, Alexandria, Lindfors 13 (Anderson, Payne), 2:26. 7, Alexandria, Payne 7 (Norman), 18:10. Penalties-Hill Bzp (holding-minor), 3:06; Haley Alx (high sticking-minor), 6:06; Meister Alx (unsportsmanlike conduct-10 misc), 6:06; Meyer Alx (tripping-minor), 13:43; Ellingworth Alx (unsportsmanlike conduct - minor (embellishment/diving)), 13:52; Sabina Bzp (slashing-minor), 13:52; Stotts Bzp (hooking-minor), 14:03; Tubbs Bzp (interference-minor), 16:36; Nelson Alx (cross checking-minor), 17:17.

Shots on Goal-Alexandria 12-12-11-35. Breezy Point 15-10-8-33.

Power Play Opportunities-Alexandria 0 / 5; Breezy Point 2 / 8.

Goalies-Alexandria, Effertz 8-6-0-0 (21 shots-17 saves); Hughes 3-1-0-2 (12 shots-11 saves). Breezy Point, Lindhe 6-1-0-0 (35 shots-33 saves)