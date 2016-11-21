Dan-ecdotes: PR-B grad Sheley begins final season at BSU

The 2013 Pine River-Backus graduate is one of the most decorated athletes in Tiger basketball history. She graduated as the team's all-time leader in points, assists and steals. She also earned an all-state honorable mention on two occasions.

"My brother and sister both played all through high school and they played in college as well," Sheley said. "It wasn't decided for me, but I always wanted to follow in their footsteps. I just took up their pastime and I made it my own."

They way the PR-B community would crowd the gym for Tiger home games is what she remembers most about her high school career.

"The atmosphere of those small high school sports is something I'll always remember, and it's something I probably want for my future," Sheley said. "I love going to all of the games and having people go to your games. A small community is just awesome to be a part of."

Though she grew up around the sport, she credits much of her success on the hardwood to her high school coach, Randy Schwegel.

"I still probably talk to him once a week," Sheley said. "He is like a second dad to me ... I wouldn't be where I am today without him."

She chose to attend Bemidji State University because of her desire to play at the Division-II level, as well as earn an elementary education degree at a school with "a great education program." She also enjoyed the small-town feel, reminding her of home, and Bemidji's proximity to Backus.

However, she did not necessarily anticipate the intensity of the transition she would face moving from Class A high school basketball to a Division-II college program.

"It was definitely a shock of some sort," Sheley said. "It is a whole different league, especially coming from the smallest level of high school basketball to a Division-II conference that is probably one of the best in whole country. It was definitely a process (as a freshman) and it is something I still work on now.

"In high school, you had these game that you knew you were going to win by a lot. In college basketball, you just never know. Both are fun, but college is certainly more of challenge everyday. Even practice is at a whole other level."

In her time playing for the Beavers, Sheley has averaged 9.6 points per game - 13 per game in her junior year - and 3.2 rebounds per game. Last season, she earned career highs in virtually every category.

As her senior season begins, she is simply hoping to contribute to a winning season with a group of teammates she has grown with.

"I just want to win more games, and I want to have a big role in those games - even if it isn't in scoring the most points or grabbing the most rebounds," Sheley said. "I just want to be able to have a good role, as a leader or anything the team needs. I want to have a good senior season and come out with more victories ... I think it is pretty rare to come in freshman year and leave with the same people. It would be huge for our group to have one really good year as a whole."

After graduating in the spring, Sheley hopes to eventually coach basketball and continue to be a part of the sport she loves.

"I'm just such a fan of the sport," she said. "I love watching basketball of any sort, so I think I'll always have my roots with it ... I will always love basketball and I think it will always be a part of who I am."