Lightning earn first win, top Panthers

"I'm always going to take a win no matter how it comes, especially when it's the first of the year," coach John Stockler said. "I don't think, in the first two periods, we played up to our potential. We weren't doing the little things right, which is why we weren't being rewarded on the scoreboard. We did things right in the third and we came full circle."

The Lightning defense kept the Panthers out of the offensive zone in the first period - allowing just four shots goal - but the team failed score in the first 17 minutes as well.

The Northern Lakes skaters finally found themselves on the scoreboard in the second when Mackenzie Rickard found the back of the net on assists from Sam and Kalie Gutzman.

The team would open their lead in third period, scoring three unanswered goals in the first 10 minutes before the Panthers finally responded with a goal of their own with six minutes left to play. The Panthers would score one more time, but not before Lightning forward Sydney Tietz earned a power-play goal to extend Northern Lakes' lead.

The Lightning were led by Sydney Tietz, who scored three goals in the third period, two of them on the power play.

Winning goaltender Chaia Tulenchik stopped 22 of the 24 shots she faced.

"It is huge for us (to get our first win)," Stockler said. "With such a young squad, to get them to start believing in this team and this season is huge for our goalie and our young defense and forwards. I'm never going to throw one away and I'm really happy we got this first win."

The Lightning, 1-0 in the Mid-State Conference and 1-2 overall, were postponed at Henry Sibley on Friday, Nov. 18. The team was scheduled to play at Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, Nov. 22, before traveling to Fergus Falls on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Park Rapids 0 0 2—2

Northern Lakes 1 0 4—5

First period: NL-Mackenzie Richard (Caitlyn Gutzman, Sam Guzman) 8:34

Third period: NL-Sydney Tietz (Ashley Kosloski) 1:15; NL-Mandi Soderholm 9:07; NL-Tietz (Savannah Abear, Richard) (ppg) 10:14; PR-Alexa Kennedy 10:56; NL-Tietz (Hayden Boelter) (ppg) 12:20; PR-Lexi Hinckley Smith (Taylor Sagen) (ppg) 13:01

Shots on goal: PR 26, NL 49

Goalies: PR-Julia Smith (44 saves); NL-Chaia Tulenchik (22 saves)