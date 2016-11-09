Two Patriots sign letters of intent

Bermel committed to run track for the Jackrabbits of South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D.

"I thought it was the best fit for me," Bermel said. "Their indoor facility is great and the coaches were great. I thought the school in general just fit well."

In her junior year, Bermel earned a state title in the 400-meter race on June 10, running it in 55.67 seconds and setting a state record in the process. She also finished fifth at state in both the 100- and 200-meter races, setting a school record in the latter.

"I am just so proud she has made a decision and now can focus on her senior year and set her sights on where we need to go," girls track coach Jana Lueck said. "Now she's knows she has a future in running and college is a continuation of that. I'm so excited to see where she can go, because I don't think she has reached her full potential."

In her senior season, Bermel hopes to defend her state title as well as earn another state championship, this time as part of a team.

"I just need to continue training," Bermel said. "I'm going to run the 4x400 (relay) this year, so I'm hoping we can bring us four girls to state and win a championship there."

Stone - who plays tennis and golf for the Patriots and is an alpine skier for the Brainerd Warriors - signed a letter of intent to play golf for Augustana College in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Though she was torn between a career on the links or the slopes, she felt golf would give her more opportunities at the college level and Augustana College would allow her to make the most of those opportunities.

"Right away, Augustana stood out to me," Stone said. "It was really friendly and it is pretty small, which is something that appeals to me. I know some of the golf team already and they are just a great group of girls. I felt really comfortable and at home there ... They have one of the best D-II golf programs in the nation, so I am really excited to start."

Stone finished fourth in the 2016 Class 2A State Tournament on June 14, shooting a 78 in the first round of the tournament and a 72 in the second. As a sophomore in the 2015 state tournament, she finished eighth overall. She also finished 10th in the state skiing competition and earned all-conference honors in tennis.

"She is one of those well-rounded athletes," girls golf coach John Dale said. "She is a very good tennis player, a really good downhill skier and a talented golfer ... She probably could have gone to ski somewhere, but they have golf in the family. She loves golf. I just tried to help with the competitive part (of golf), but she already has that. She is one of those kids that deserves everything she is getting and I think she will be very successful."