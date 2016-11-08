North Stars down Rochester

The North Stars led 1-0 before adding three goals in the third period. Steven Kukla, Wyatt Stotts and Tyler Larwood all tallied before Andrew Heckaman added an empty net goal for Breezy Point. Josh Maucieri had two assists for the visitors.

Winning netminder Sam Moberg stopped 25 shots for the North Stars, who host the Granite City Lumberjacks on Thursday, Nov. 10.