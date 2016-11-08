Tigers fall to Bombers: Team sweeps Onamia in subsection semis
The Pine River-Backus Tigers' volleyball season came to an end Thursday, Nov. 3 with a tough loss to the Braham Bombers 0-3.
The Tigers did take second place in the 5A sub-section. Alyssa Semmler led the Tigers with 11 kills, and Shelby Adkins aided with 14 digs and one ace serve. The Tigers fell behind quickly in the first game, but managed to come back a little before taking the loss 18-25.
In the second game the Tigers were hurt by poor serves and lacking defense to take the loss 11-25. In the third game the Tigers played much better, even leading the game by as many as four points 14-10, but they couldn't hold on to their lead and the Bombers came back to tie it up 24-24.
After battling for game points, the Tigers finally ended up with the loss 29-31. The Tigers end with an overall record of 20-12.
Braham 25 25 31
PR-Backus 18 11 29
Pine River-Backus statistics
Annie Semmler 18 set assists, 3 digs, 3 kills, 4 blocks
Lindsey Tulenchik 2 digs
Gabby Rainwater 9 digs, 6 kills
Bailey Wynn 9 digs, 3 kills, 2 blocks
Anna Felthous 2 set assists, 1 kill, 1 block
Miah Hansen 2 digs, 5 kills, 2 blocks
Alyssa Semmler 3 digs, 11 kills, 1 block
Emma Barchus 2 digs
Shelby Adkins 14 digs, 1 ace serve
Riley Hirschey 8 digs
Overall: PRB finishes 20-13.
Tigers 3, Onamia 0
The seniors led the Tigers over the Onamia Panthers 3-0 to move on to the sub-section championship Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Annie Semmler finished with 28 set assists, seven kills, and six blocks, Miah Hansen aided with 10 kills and two blocks, and Shelby Adkins led the defense with 19 digs.
Onamia 21 9 19
PR-Backus 25 25 25
Pine River-Backus statistics
Annie Semmler 28 set assists, 7 digs, 7 kills, 6 blocks, 2 aces
Gabby Rainwater 8 digs, 6 kills, 1 block
Bailey Wynn 11 digs, 8 kills, 2 aces
Anna Felthous 1 block
Miah Hansen 1 dig, 10 kills, 2 blocks
Alyssa Semmler 12 kills, 5 blocks
Emma Barchus 1 dig, 1 ace
Shelby Adkins 19 digs, 1 ace
Emma Mills 1 set assist, 6 digs, 1 kill, 1 block
Riley Hirschey 1 set assist, 8 digs