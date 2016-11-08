In the second game the Tigers were hurt by poor serves and lacking defense to take the loss 11-25. In the third game the Tigers played much better, even leading the game by as many as four points 14-10, but they couldn't hold on to their lead and the Bombers came back to tie it up 24-24.

After battling for game points, the Tigers finally ended up with the loss 29-31. The Tigers end with an overall record of 20-12.

Braham 25 25 31

PR-Backus 18 11 29

Pine River-Backus statistics

Annie Semmler 18 set assists, 3 digs, 3 kills, 4 blocks

Lindsey Tulenchik 2 digs

Gabby Rainwater 9 digs, 6 kills

Bailey Wynn 9 digs, 3 kills, 2 blocks

Anna Felthous 2 set assists, 1 kill, 1 block

Miah Hansen 2 digs, 5 kills, 2 blocks

Alyssa Semmler 3 digs, 11 kills, 1 block

Emma Barchus 2 digs

Shelby Adkins 14 digs, 1 ace serve

Riley Hirschey 8 digs

Overall: PRB finishes 20-13.

Tigers 3, Onamia 0

The seniors led the Tigers over the Onamia Panthers 3-0 to move on to the sub-section championship Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Annie Semmler finished with 28 set assists, seven kills, and six blocks, Miah Hansen aided with 10 kills and two blocks, and Shelby Adkins led the defense with 19 digs.

Onamia 21 9 19

PR-Backus 25 25 25

Pine River-Backus statistics

Annie Semmler 28 set assists, 7 digs, 7 kills, 6 blocks, 2 aces

Gabby Rainwater 8 digs, 6 kills, 1 block

Bailey Wynn 11 digs, 8 kills, 2 aces

Anna Felthous 1 block

Miah Hansen 1 dig, 10 kills, 2 blocks

Alyssa Semmler 12 kills, 5 blocks

Emma Barchus 1 dig, 1 ace

Shelby Adkins 19 digs, 1 ace

Emma Mills 1 set assist, 6 digs, 1 kill, 1 block

Riley Hirschey 1 set assist, 8 digs