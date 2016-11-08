Search
    Tigers fall to Bombers: Team sweeps Onamia in subsection semis

    By Ashley smith Today at 8:01 p.m.
    Ashley Smith/Echo Journal Correspondent The Subsection 5A runner-up Pine River-Backus Tigers.1 / 2
    Ashley Smith/Echo Journal Correspondent The Tigers celebrate holding off a game point attempt by Braham Thursday, Nov. 3.2 / 2

    The Pine River-Backus Tigers' volleyball season came to an end Thursday, Nov. 3 with a tough loss to the Braham Bombers 0-3.

    The Tigers did take second place in the 5A sub-section. Alyssa Semmler led the Tigers with 11 kills, and Shelby Adkins aided with 14 digs and one ace serve. The Tigers fell behind quickly in the first game, but managed to come back a little before taking the loss 18-25.

    In the second game the Tigers were hurt by poor serves and lacking defense to take the loss 11-25. In the third game the Tigers played much better, even leading the game by as many as four points 14-10, but they couldn't hold on to their lead and the Bombers came back to tie it up 24-24.

    After battling for game points, the Tigers finally ended up with the loss 29-31. The Tigers end with an overall record of 20-12.

    Braham 25 25 31

    PR-Backus 18 11 29

    Pine River-Backus statistics

    Annie Semmler 18 set assists, 3 digs, 3 kills, 4 blocks

    Lindsey Tulenchik 2 digs

    Gabby Rainwater 9 digs, 6 kills

    Bailey Wynn 9 digs, 3 kills, 2 blocks

    Anna Felthous 2 set assists, 1 kill, 1 block

    Miah Hansen 2 digs, 5 kills, 2 blocks

    Alyssa Semmler 3 digs, 11 kills, 1 block

    Emma Barchus 2 digs

    Shelby Adkins 14 digs, 1 ace serve

    Riley Hirschey 8 digs

    Overall: PRB finishes 20-13.

    Tigers 3, Onamia 0

    The seniors led the Tigers over the Onamia Panthers 3-0 to move on to the sub-section championship Tuesday, Nov. 1.

    Annie Semmler finished with 28 set assists, seven kills, and six blocks, Miah Hansen aided with 10 kills and two blocks, and Shelby Adkins led the defense with 19 digs.

    Onamia 21 9 19

    PR-Backus 25 25 25

    Pine River-Backus statistics

    Annie Semmler 28 set assists, 7 digs, 7 kills, 6 blocks, 2 aces

    Gabby Rainwater 8 digs, 6 kills, 1 block

    Bailey Wynn 11 digs, 8 kills, 2 aces

    Anna Felthous 1 block

    Miah Hansen 1 dig, 10 kills, 2 blocks

    Alyssa Semmler 12 kills, 5 blocks

    Emma Barchus 1 dig, 1 ace

    Shelby Adkins 19 digs, 1 ace

    Emma Mills 1 set assist, 6 digs, 1 kill, 1 block

    Riley Hirschey 1 set assist, 8 digs

