Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Volleyball: Wolverines top Patriots in subsection finals

    By WAYNE "WHEATIES" WALLIN Today at 7:54 p.m.

    In the South Subsection 8-2A Championship volleyball match on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the top-seeded Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines sent the No. 4 Pequot Lakes Patriots home, blanking them 3-0.

    The Wolverines topped the Patriots by scores of 25-21, 25-14 and 25-22.

    "We didn't play very well in the first two games," coach Kate Dale said. "We had a three-point lead late in the game, but let that slip away."

    The Patriots led 3-1 in game one and the game was tied at 6 before the Wolverines took the lead they would keep. The Patriots kept it close and were within a point at 10-9 after a kill and ace serve by Sam Littman.

    The Wolverines maintained their lead, however, but the Patriots kept it close. They trailed 19-17 on a kill by Littman. They pulled the score to 24-21 after a kill by Corina Ruud and a Taya Salminen ace serve before a W-DC kill ended the game.

    The Patriots led early in the second game and were ahead 10-9 before the Wolverines took control for the rest of the game, ultimately winning by 11.

    Game three started close with the Patriots tying the game 9-9 after kills by Karli Skog and Clare Ganley. They would tie the game again at 12 after a kill by Littman and two more by Britt Kratochvil.

    The game would be tied three more times before the Patriots took a 21-18 lead behind kills by Ganley, Kratochvil and Littman.

    The lead was short-lived, however, as the Wolverines pulled the score to 22-22 before earning the last three points.

    "We didn't pass," Dale said. "We were out of our system in moving our offense way too much. Passing is the name of our game."

    Ruud led the Patriots with 12 kills and a block, while Karli Skog had 15 set assists, seven digs, two kills and two blocks.

    Pequot Lakes 21 14 22

    Wadena-DC 25 25 25

    Pequot Lakes statistics

    Emily Stevens 1 set assist, 12 digs

    Taya Salminen 1 set assist, 2 kills, 1 ace serve, 11 digs

    Quinn Kratochvil 12 set assists, 1 dig

    Mariah Rickard 3 digs

    Karli Skog 15 set assists, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs

    Corina Ruud 12 kills, 1 block

    Clare Ganley 7 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 block, 13 digs

    Samantha Littman 5 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 block

    Alie Johanneck 1 set assist

    Britt Kratochvil 2 kills, 1 block, 3 digs

    Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

    Mackenzie Carsten 2 digs

    Aly Daigneault 2 digs, 4 kills, 5 blocks

    Lila Lohmiller 14 digs

    Ashley Adams 29 set assists, 6 digs, 2 kills, 1 block

    Kennedy Gravelle 2 kills, 3 blocks

    Kyla Ness 4 digs

    Katlyn Heaton 4 digs

    Casey Volkmann 20 kills, 1 block, 15 digs, 4 aces

    Ellie Miron 2 digs, 5 kills, 1 block

    Kylee Hopp 1 dig, 1 block

    Explore related topics:sportsVolleyballPatriotsPequot LakesPequot
    Advertisement
    randomness