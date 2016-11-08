Volleyball: Wolverines top Patriots in subsection finals

The Wolverines topped the Patriots by scores of 25-21, 25-14 and 25-22.

"We didn't play very well in the first two games," coach Kate Dale said. "We had a three-point lead late in the game, but let that slip away."

The Patriots led 3-1 in game one and the game was tied at 6 before the Wolverines took the lead they would keep. The Patriots kept it close and were within a point at 10-9 after a kill and ace serve by Sam Littman.

The Wolverines maintained their lead, however, but the Patriots kept it close. They trailed 19-17 on a kill by Littman. They pulled the score to 24-21 after a kill by Corina Ruud and a Taya Salminen ace serve before a W-DC kill ended the game.

The Patriots led early in the second game and were ahead 10-9 before the Wolverines took control for the rest of the game, ultimately winning by 11.

Game three started close with the Patriots tying the game 9-9 after kills by Karli Skog and Clare Ganley. They would tie the game again at 12 after a kill by Littman and two more by Britt Kratochvil.

The game would be tied three more times before the Patriots took a 21-18 lead behind kills by Ganley, Kratochvil and Littman.

The lead was short-lived, however, as the Wolverines pulled the score to 22-22 before earning the last three points.

"We didn't pass," Dale said. "We were out of our system in moving our offense way too much. Passing is the name of our game."

Ruud led the Patriots with 12 kills and a block, while Karli Skog had 15 set assists, seven digs, two kills and two blocks.

Pequot Lakes 21 14 22

Wadena-DC 25 25 25

Pequot Lakes statistics

Emily Stevens 1 set assist, 12 digs

Taya Salminen 1 set assist, 2 kills, 1 ace serve, 11 digs

Quinn Kratochvil 12 set assists, 1 dig

Mariah Rickard 3 digs

Karli Skog 15 set assists, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs

Corina Ruud 12 kills, 1 block

Clare Ganley 7 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 block, 13 digs

Samantha Littman 5 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 block

Alie Johanneck 1 set assist

Britt Kratochvil 2 kills, 1 block, 3 digs

Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

Mackenzie Carsten 2 digs

Aly Daigneault 2 digs, 4 kills, 5 blocks

Lila Lohmiller 14 digs

Ashley Adams 29 set assists, 6 digs, 2 kills, 1 block

Kennedy Gravelle 2 kills, 3 blocks

Kyla Ness 4 digs

Katlyn Heaton 4 digs

Casey Volkmann 20 kills, 1 block, 15 digs, 4 aces

Ellie Miron 2 digs, 5 kills, 1 block

Kylee Hopp 1 dig, 1 block