Football: Patriots fall to D-G-F in section title game

"I think we played great," coach Chip Lohmiller said. "We have had a lot of injuries and we don't have much depth, but the guys stepped up and played really, really well.

"We were really hoping to win this game, and we had opportunities. They had some big plays we should have stopped ... It was tough. Hats off to D-G-F, because they played great."

The Rebels received the opening kickoff and used a 12-play, 85-yard drive to the game's first score, culminating in a 19-yard run by Garrett Scheel and successful extra point for a 7-0 D-G-F lead.

They scored again roughly two minutes later after forcing a Pequot Lakes three-and-out and finding the end zone on a 67-yard pass play for the 14-0 lead.

The Patriots were finally able to respond shortly thereafter on a 60-yard run by Nathan Traut for the touchdown.

The two teams traded punts until the first quarter came to an end.

The Rebels stretched their lead to 14 late in the second quarter with an 85-yard, 10-play drive that included to passing plays of 20 yards or more and ended with a 14-yard rushing touchdown by Scheel.

Again, the Patriots answered a D-G-F score when quarterback Max Tangen connected with Austin Young, who took the ball 67 yards for the touchdown, bringing the score to 21-14 with 3:21 left in the half.

The score would stay the same until the third quarter. After punting in their opening drive of the second half, the Patriot defense forced a turnover on downs at the Rebels' 45-yard line. The team would be forced to punt, however, and the Rebels capitalized with a 46-yard passing touchdown with 4:59 left in the quarter.

After earning a first-and-goal on the 1-yard line on the ensuing drive, Tangen ran it in on a quarterback keep with 7:35 remaining. An unsuccessful extra-point attempt meant the score remained at 28-20.

D-G-F then took some time off the clock and moved the ball to the Patriots' territory where Rebel kicker Drew Stalboerger kicked a 35-yard field goal with 3:47 left to put Pequot Lakes in a two-score deficit.

The Patriots did move the ball for a first down on a fourth-and-four play, but Tangen's pass a few plays later was intercepted, allowing the Rebel offense to take a knee.

The Rebels rolled up 452 yards of total offense while they held the Patriots to 259 yards.

Tangen was 6-for-22 passing with 171 yards and a touchdown, while Young caught four passes for 135 yards and Traut rushed for 77 yards on 11 carries.

"We had a lot of (seniors) that played two or three years for us, and they have been great leadership for the younger guys," Lohmiller said.

Pequot Lakes 7 7 0 6—20

Dilworth-G-F 14 7 7 3—31

First quarter

DGF-Garrett Scheel 6 run (Drew Stalboerger kick) 6:10

DGF-Brandon Ciak 67 pass from Ethan Edeen (Stalboerger kick) 4:19

PL-Nathan Traut 60 run (Konrad Nagy kick) 3:14

Second quarter

DGF-Scheel 14 run (Stalboerger kick) 4:18

PL-Austin Young 67 pass from Max Tangen (Nagy kick) 3:21

Third quarter

DGF-Spencer Ewen 46 pass from Edeen (Stalboerger kick) 4:59

Fourth quarter

PL-Tagen 1 run (kick failed) 7:35

DGF-Stalboerger 35 field goal 3:47

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: PL 22-88, DGF 45-242

Pass comp-att-int-yds: PL 6-22-1-171, DGF 7-14-0-212

Total offense: PL 44-259, DGF 59-452

Individual leaders

Rushing: PL-Blake Lane 2-4, Nathan Traut 11-77, Max Tangen 5-(-3), Calvin Maske 2-6, Deven Psyck 2-4; DGF- Garrett Scheel 27-166, Ben Beyer 8-38, Ryan Poehls 9-28, Ethan Edeen 1-10

Passing: PL-Tagen 6-22-171 ; DGF-Edeen 7-13-212, Scheel 0-1-0

Receiving: PL-Austin Young 4-135, Maxx Schindel 1-13, Traut 1-23 ; DGF-Brandon Ciak 1-67, Scheel 1-20, Spencer Ewen 4-88, Poehls 1-17, Beyer 1-18