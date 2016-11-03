Football: Patriots fall to D-G-F in section final

"I think we played great," coach Chip Lohmiller said. "We have had a lot of injuries and we don't have much depth, but the guys stepped up and played really, really well.

"We were really hoping to win this game, and we had opportunities. They had some big plays we should have stopped ... It was tough. Hats off to D-G-F, because they played great."

The Rebels jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, but big scoring plays by running back Nathan Traut and receiver Austin Young kept the Patriots in the game, entering halftime down 21-14.

Down 28-14 in the fourth quarter, quarterback Max Tangen ran it in from one yard out, but the extra point was missed and the Patriots were down by eight with roughly 7 minutes left.

The Rebels managed to run the clock down to 3:41 seconds when they connected on a 25-yard field goal to give them a 31-20 lead.

The Patriots came out passing in their final drive, but a Tangen interception gave the Rebels the ball and they ran out the clock.

"We had a lot of (seniors) that played two or three years for us, and they have been great leadership for the younger guys," Lohmiller said.