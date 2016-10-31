Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Football: Patriots advance, upset Aitkin 14-0

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 9:31 a.m.

    The Pequot Lakes Patriot football team is Fargodome bound once again after upsetting the No. 1-seed Aitkin Gobblers 14-0 in a Section 8-3A semifinal match-up Saturday, Oct. 29.

    The defense-heavy game - in which Pequot Lakes' Calvin Maske and Austin Young each had an interception - saw the Patriots find the end zone on a short run by Nathan Traut and a 64-yard punt return by Young.

    The Patriots earned 127 yards of total offense in the game, 18 fewer yards than their opponent.

    For the fourth consecutive year, the Patriots will face the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels in the section finals at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.

    Pequot Lakes 7 0 7 0—14

    Aitkin 0 0 0 0— 0

    First quarter

    PL-Nathan Traut 2 run (Conrad Nagy kick) 8:49

    Third quarter

    PL-Austin Young 64 punt return (Nagy kick) 6:16

    Team statistics

    Rushes-yards: A 32-110, PL 39-58

    Pass comp-att-int-yds: A 4-22-2-35, PL 6-13-1-69

    Total offense: A 54-145, PL 52-127

    Individual leaders

    Rushing: A-Caleb Curtiss 13-61, Jed Sanford 14-58, Wyatt Sanford 3-(-2), Jack Kuppich 2-(-7) ; PL-Calvin Maske 6-26, Deen Psyck 9-31, Nathan Traut 7-22, Blake Lane 7-(-5), Max Tangen 6-(-5)

    Passing: A-Kuppich 4-21-35, Curtiss 0-1-0 ; PL- Tangen 5-11, Maxx Schindel 1-1-(-1), Lane 0-1-0

    Receiving: A-Wyatt Sanford 2-15, Wyatt Kokesh 1-13, Curtiss 1-7; PL-Austin Young 3-68, Maske 1-2, Tangen 1-(-1)

    Explore related topics:sportsFootballPatriotsPequot LakesPequot
    Advertisement