Football: Patriots advance, upset Aitkin 14-0

The defense-heavy game - in which Pequot Lakes' Calvin Maske and Austin Young each had an interception - saw the Patriots find the end zone on a short run by Nathan Traut and a 64-yard punt return by Young.

The Patriots earned 127 yards of total offense in the game, 18 fewer yards than their opponent.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Patriots will face the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels in the section finals at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Pequot Lakes 7 0 7 0—14

Aitkin 0 0 0 0— 0

First quarter

PL-Nathan Traut 2 run (Conrad Nagy kick) 8:49

Third quarter

PL-Austin Young 64 punt return (Nagy kick) 6:16

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: A 32-110, PL 39-58

Pass comp-att-int-yds: A 4-22-2-35, PL 6-13-1-69

Total offense: A 54-145, PL 52-127

Individual leaders

Rushing: A-Caleb Curtiss 13-61, Jed Sanford 14-58, Wyatt Sanford 3-(-2), Jack Kuppich 2-(-7) ; PL-Calvin Maske 6-26, Deen Psyck 9-31, Nathan Traut 7-22, Blake Lane 7-(-5), Max Tangen 6-(-5)

Passing: A-Kuppich 4-21-35, Curtiss 0-1-0 ; PL- Tangen 5-11, Maxx Schindel 1-1-(-1), Lane 0-1-0

Receiving: A-Wyatt Sanford 2-15, Wyatt Kokesh 1-13, Curtiss 1-7; PL-Austin Young 3-68, Maske 1-2, Tangen 1-(-1)