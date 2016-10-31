Football: Patriots advance, upset Aitkin 14-0
The Pequot Lakes Patriot football team is Fargodome bound once again after upsetting the No. 1-seed Aitkin Gobblers 14-0 in a Section 8-3A semifinal match-up Saturday, Oct. 29.
The defense-heavy game - in which Pequot Lakes' Calvin Maske and Austin Young each had an interception - saw the Patriots find the end zone on a short run by Nathan Traut and a 64-yard punt return by Young.
The Patriots earned 127 yards of total offense in the game, 18 fewer yards than their opponent.
For the fourth consecutive year, the Patriots will face the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels in the section finals at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Pequot Lakes 7 0 7 0—14
Aitkin 0 0 0 0— 0
First quarter
PL-Nathan Traut 2 run (Conrad Nagy kick) 8:49
Third quarter
PL-Austin Young 64 punt return (Nagy kick) 6:16
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: A 32-110, PL 39-58
Pass comp-att-int-yds: A 4-22-2-35, PL 6-13-1-69
Total offense: A 54-145, PL 52-127
Individual leaders
Rushing: A-Caleb Curtiss 13-61, Jed Sanford 14-58, Wyatt Sanford 3-(-2), Jack Kuppich 2-(-7) ; PL-Calvin Maske 6-26, Deen Psyck 9-31, Nathan Traut 7-22, Blake Lane 7-(-5), Max Tangen 6-(-5)
Passing: A-Kuppich 4-21-35, Curtiss 0-1-0 ; PL- Tangen 5-11, Maxx Schindel 1-1-(-1), Lane 0-1-0
Receiving: A-Wyatt Sanford 2-15, Wyatt Kokesh 1-13, Curtiss 1-7; PL-Austin Young 3-68, Maske 1-2, Tangen 1-(-1)