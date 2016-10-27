North Stars sweep LaCrosse
The Breezy Point North Stars swept the LaCrosse Freeze in North Amercian League Tier III junior hockey action last weekend. Josh Laven scored four goals as the North Stars beat the Freeze 6-1 on Saturday, Oct. 22 while five different players scored in a 5-1 victory on Friday, Oct. 21.
Breezy Point, which leads the West Division standings with a 9-3-1 record, will face runner-up Granite City - hosting the Lumberjacks at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, and then playing in St. Cloud on Saturday, Oct. 29.
On Oct. 22, Austin Langworthy and Alex Flicek added goals for the North Stars while teammates Andrew Heckaman, Stephen Kukla and Tristyn Sabina each had two assists. Winning goaltender Magnus Lindhe stopped 21 shots.
On Oct. 21, Flicek, Christian Lenzmeier, Heckaman, Sabin and Langworthy each tallied while Lindhe had 28 saves for Breezy Point.