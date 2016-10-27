North Stars sweep LaCrosse

Breezy Point, which leads the West Division standings with a 9-3-1 record, will face runner-up Granite City - hosting the Lumberjacks at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, and then playing in St. Cloud on Saturday, Oct. 29.

On Oct. 22, Austin Langworthy and Alex Flicek added goals for the North Stars while teammates Andrew Heckaman, Stephen Kukla and Tristyn Sabina each had two assists. Winning goaltender Magnus Lindhe stopped 21 shots.

On Oct. 21, Flicek, Christian Lenzmeier, Heckaman, Sabin and Langworthy each tallied while Lindhe had 28 saves for Breezy Point.