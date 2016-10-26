Tigers fall to Panthers

"I think that we played pretty well," commented Hansen. "We were blocking a lot of balls and I felt like our serves were a lot better tonight. I am definitely looking forward to seeing where our season is going to end up and how far we will make it into playoffs this year. I'm also looking forward to the challenges ahead of us and hopefully we have the strength and perseverance to get through them. I've had an awesome season with my teammates and hope it lasts just a bit longer."

The Tigers narrowly lost the first game 21-25 after being up by as many as three points. In the second game the Tigers got behind early 5-11. They started working their way back but ran out of time to take the loss 21-25. The Tigers struggled in the third game falling 11-25.

Bailey Wynn had 15 digs for the Tigers and Annie Semmler added 22 set assists.

The Tigers finish the regular season with an overall record of 18-12.

Park Rapids 25 25 25

Pine River-Backus 21 20 11

Pine River-Backus statistics

Annie Semmler 22 set assists, 5 digs, 6 blocks, 6 kills

Gabby Rainwater 11 digs, 2 blocks, 3 kills

Bailey Wynn 15 digs, 1 block, 4 kills

Anna Downie 1 dig

Anna Felthous 2 digs

Miah Hansen 3 digs, 4 blocks, 17 kills

Alyssa Semmler 2 digs, 2 blocks, 3 kills

Shelby Adkins 1 set assist, 9 digs

Emma Mills 2 blocks, 1 ace

Riley Hirschey 3 digs