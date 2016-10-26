Search
    Tigers fall to Panthers

    By Ashley smith Today at 1:35 p.m.
    Ashley Smith/Echo Journal Correspondent PR-B's Alyssa Semmler battles for the ball against the Park Rapids Panthers Monday, Oct. 17.1 / 2
    Ashley Smith/Echo Journal Correspondent Gabby Rainwater of Pine River-Backus dives for the ball against the Panthers Monday, Oct. 17.2 / 2

    Miah Hansen led the Tigers with 17 kills in a 0-3 loss to the Park Rapids Panthers Monday, Oct. 17, for their last game of the regular season.

    "I think that we played pretty well," commented Hansen. "We were blocking a lot of balls and I felt like our serves were a lot better tonight. I am definitely looking forward to seeing where our season is going to end up and how far we will make it into playoffs this year. I'm also looking forward to the challenges ahead of us and hopefully we have the strength and perseverance to get through them. I've had an awesome season with my teammates and hope it lasts just a bit longer."

    The Tigers narrowly lost the first game 21-25 after being up by as many as three points. In the second game the Tigers got behind early 5-11. They started working their way back but ran out of time to take the loss 21-25. The Tigers struggled in the third game falling 11-25.

    Bailey Wynn had 15 digs for the Tigers and Annie Semmler added 22 set assists.

    The Tigers finish the regular season with an overall record of 18-12.

    Park Rapids 25 25 25

    Pine River-Backus 21 20 11

    Pine River-Backus statistics

    Annie Semmler 22 set assists, 5 digs, 6 blocks, 6 kills

    Gabby Rainwater 11 digs, 2 blocks, 3 kills

    Bailey Wynn 15 digs, 1 block, 4 kills

    Anna Downie 1 dig

    Anna Felthous 2 digs

    Miah Hansen 3 digs, 4 blocks, 17 kills

    Alyssa Semmler 2 digs, 2 blocks, 3 kills

    Shelby Adkins 1 set assist, 9 digs

    Emma Mills 2 blocks, 1 ace

    Riley Hirschey 3 digs

