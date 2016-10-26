Patriots blank Rangers

They did so behind 13 kills and four blocks by Corina Ruud and 17 set assists by Quinn Kratochvil along with her ace serve and three digs.

The Patriots won by game scores of 25-19, 25-21 and 25-19 to finish the regular season with a record of 20-7.

"I don't think we played our best but we did OK at times, and the Rangers are a pretty good team with a strong hitter in Shyanne Loiland," Coach Kate Dale said.

In the first game, the Patriots jumped out to a quick 6-1 lead behind two ace serves by Karli Skog and kill by Britt Kratochvil.

The Rangers mounted a slight comeback, bringing the deficit to 16-14 in favor of Pequot Lakes, but Ruud earned two kills to expand the Patriot lead.

With the Patriots leading 20-19, Kratochvil served for five straight points to sealing an opening-game victory.

The second game saw the teams neck-and-neck, with the Rangers leading 15-14 before a Patriot block tied the game. The Patriots then took an 18-16 lead on a block and kill by Ruud and an ace serve by Karli Skog.

The Patriots continued to hold a lead. Two kills by Clare Ganley made it 22-18 and she add another to make it 23-20 and was serving when Alie Johanneck's kill ended the game.

The third game saw the Rangers maintain an early lead, not relinquishing it until a block by Ruud gave the Patriots a 15-14 lead.

Pequot Lakes then maintained a lead for the rest of the game, thanks to kills by Ganley and Skog and an ace serve by Mariah Rickard.

Kratochvil then serve the last three points with Ganley's kill, ending the game at 25-19.

Skog had 11 set assists, two kills, three ace serves and eight digs while Ganley had eight kills, an ace serve and 11 digs.

Seniors Corina Ruud, Sam Littman, Quinn Kratochvil, Taya Salminen, Emily Stevens, Alie Johanneck, Molly Dotty and Alexia Rickard were honored at the team's Senior Night celebration, along with team managers Taylor Olson-Finley and Kylie McClevis-Gentz.

"We're going to miss all of you seniors," Dale told the seniors. "All of you have did great jobs for us and have been a fun bunch to coach."

Pequot Lakes 25 25 25

Crosby-Ironton 19 21 19

Crosby-Ironton statistics

Caitlyn Gutzman 1 set assist, 2 aces, 5 digs

Kylie Monson 6 kills, 1 set assist, 4 aces, 16 digs

Jessica Arneson 2 kills, 4 digs

Shyanne Loiland 10 kills, 4 digs, 1 block

Madison Lattery 2 kills, 1 set assist

Michaela Stangel 4 kills, 16 digs

Jamie Nelson 1 kill, 22 set assists, 1 ace, 6 digs

Nicki Glomski 2 digs

Sam Gutzman 1 ace, 7 digs

Conference: C-I 1-3. Overall: C-I 13-9. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Upsala tournament 9 a.m. Thursday.

Pequot Lakes statistics

Emily Stevens 6 digs

Quinn Kratochvil 17 set assists, 1 ace, 3 digs

Molly Dotty 2 digs

Mariah Rickard 1 ace, 1 dig

Alexia Rickard 2 digs

Karli Skog 11 set assists, 2 kills, 3 aces, 8 digs

Sannah Lohmiller 2 set assists, 3 digs

Corina Ruud 13 kills, 4 blocks

Clare Ganley 8 kills, 1 ace, 11 digs

Samantha Littman 5 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 4 digs

Alie Johanneck 2 kills, 2 blocks

Britt Kratochvil 3 kills, 2 blocks, 14 digs