Patriots blank Rangers
The Pequot Lakes Patriots volleyball team managed to blank the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 3-0 in a Mid-State Conference match on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
They did so behind 13 kills and four blocks by Corina Ruud and 17 set assists by Quinn Kratochvil along with her ace serve and three digs.
The Patriots won by game scores of 25-19, 25-21 and 25-19 to finish the regular season with a record of 20-7.
"I don't think we played our best but we did OK at times, and the Rangers are a pretty good team with a strong hitter in Shyanne Loiland," Coach Kate Dale said.
In the first game, the Patriots jumped out to a quick 6-1 lead behind two ace serves by Karli Skog and kill by Britt Kratochvil.
The Rangers mounted a slight comeback, bringing the deficit to 16-14 in favor of Pequot Lakes, but Ruud earned two kills to expand the Patriot lead.
With the Patriots leading 20-19, Kratochvil served for five straight points to sealing an opening-game victory.
The second game saw the teams neck-and-neck, with the Rangers leading 15-14 before a Patriot block tied the game. The Patriots then took an 18-16 lead on a block and kill by Ruud and an ace serve by Karli Skog.
The Patriots continued to hold a lead. Two kills by Clare Ganley made it 22-18 and she add another to make it 23-20 and was serving when Alie Johanneck's kill ended the game.
The third game saw the Rangers maintain an early lead, not relinquishing it until a block by Ruud gave the Patriots a 15-14 lead.
Pequot Lakes then maintained a lead for the rest of the game, thanks to kills by Ganley and Skog and an ace serve by Mariah Rickard.
Kratochvil then serve the last three points with Ganley's kill, ending the game at 25-19.
Skog had 11 set assists, two kills, three ace serves and eight digs while Ganley had eight kills, an ace serve and 11 digs.
Seniors Corina Ruud, Sam Littman, Quinn Kratochvil, Taya Salminen, Emily Stevens, Alie Johanneck, Molly Dotty and Alexia Rickard were honored at the team's Senior Night celebration, along with team managers Taylor Olson-Finley and Kylie McClevis-Gentz.
"We're going to miss all of you seniors," Dale told the seniors. "All of you have did great jobs for us and have been a fun bunch to coach."
Pequot Lakes 25 25 25
Crosby-Ironton 19 21 19
Crosby-Ironton statistics
Caitlyn Gutzman 1 set assist, 2 aces, 5 digs
Kylie Monson 6 kills, 1 set assist, 4 aces, 16 digs
Jessica Arneson 2 kills, 4 digs
Shyanne Loiland 10 kills, 4 digs, 1 block
Madison Lattery 2 kills, 1 set assist
Michaela Stangel 4 kills, 16 digs
Jamie Nelson 1 kill, 22 set assists, 1 ace, 6 digs
Nicki Glomski 2 digs
Sam Gutzman 1 ace, 7 digs
Conference: C-I 1-3. Overall: C-I 13-9. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Upsala tournament 9 a.m. Thursday.
Pequot Lakes statistics
Emily Stevens 6 digs
Quinn Kratochvil 17 set assists, 1 ace, 3 digs
Molly Dotty 2 digs
Mariah Rickard 1 ace, 1 dig
Alexia Rickard 2 digs
Karli Skog 11 set assists, 2 kills, 3 aces, 8 digs
Sannah Lohmiller 2 set assists, 3 digs
Corina Ruud 13 kills, 4 blocks
Clare Ganley 8 kills, 1 ace, 11 digs
Samantha Littman 5 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 4 digs
Alie Johanneck 2 kills, 2 blocks
Britt Kratochvil 3 kills, 2 blocks, 14 digs