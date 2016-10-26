Tigers fall to Bagley

"We played a pretty good most of the first half," Coach Tom Demars said. "Late in the first half we had a drive into Bagley territory that ended in a dropped pass and two miscues on snaps that gave Bagley great field position for the go-ahead score. We can't afford miscues like that against a good football team. Our lack of depth was apparent in the second half as Bagley wore us down and gained a lot of yards on the ground."

Quarterback Spencer Richards found both Kiel Struss and Tim Bardeaux in the end zone for a 14-8 first-quarter lead, but the Tiger defense allowed two touchdowns in each of the three remaining quarters.

The Tigers managed 167 yards of total offense while surrendering 470 yards to Bagley.

Despite the loss, the 6-2 Tigers enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed in their section, earning a first-round bye in the process. They will face the winner of Browerville and Lake Park-Audubon in a home matchup on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m.

"We hope to get a couple of our injured players back into the lineup by Saturday," Demars said. "The first-round bye is important to our depth and our chances to advance in the playoffs."

Bagley 8 14 13 14—49

PR-B 14 0 0 0—14

First quarter

PR-B-Kiel Struss 13 pass from Spencer Richards (pass fail) 8:23

B-Ben Thoma 1 run (pass good)

PR-B-Tim Bardeaux 23 pass from Richards (Trey Burgoyne pass from Richards) 1:12

Second quarter

B-Weston O'Beirne 6 run (run good)

B-Ty Rolfston 2 run (pass fail)

Third quarter

B- O'Bierne 4 pass from Rolfson (kick fail)

B-Laban Culkin 4 pass from Rolfson (kick good)

Fourth quarter

B-O'Bierne 12 run (kick good)

B-Jake Ubert 14 run (kick good)

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: PRB 26-75, B 59-404

Pass comp-att-int-yds: PRB 11-28-3-92, B 7-11-0-64

Total offense: PRB 167, B 470

Individual leaders

Rushing: PRB-Richards 11-40, Brandon Wolske 9-31

Passing: PRB-Richards 11-28-3-92

Receiving: PRB-Struss 4-38, Tim Bardeaux 3-29