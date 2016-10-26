Search
    Trap shooting: Pequot, Crosslake teams ranked second

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 1:31 p.m.

    The Pequot Lakes High School trap team and Crosslake Community clay target leagues both find themselves ranked second in their respective conferences after four weeks of competition.

    The Pequot Lakes team had a three-way tie for top shot in the fourth week, with Brock Andrews, Hunter Ebnet and Joe Keiffer all shooting 48 of 50 targets. Christian Tappe was the top shot for Crosslake, shooting 49 of 50 targets.

    Ebnet and Keiffer - along with Matthew Fabian, Jack Keiffer and Ryan Visser - are ranked among the top 100 shooters in the state for Pequot, as is Dalton Ebnet for Crosslake.

    Pequot Lakes

    Top 25 Conference- Male

    Hunter Ebnet

    Matthew Fabian

    Jack Keiffer

    Joe Keiffer

    Ryan Visser

    Dawson Rickard

    Brock Andrews

    Gavin Norring

    Top 25 Conference- Female

    Jordan Goddard

    Addie Pierson

    Crosslake

    Top 25 Conference- Male

    Dalton Ebnet

    Levi Baca

    Dylan Semler

    Christian Tappe

    Top 25 Conference- Female

    Autumn Dingman

    Sydney Dorion

    Mia Wolters

    Maddie Pettit

