Trap shooting: Pequot, Crosslake teams ranked second
The Pequot Lakes High School trap team and Crosslake Community clay target leagues both find themselves ranked second in their respective conferences after four weeks of competition.
The Pequot Lakes team had a three-way tie for top shot in the fourth week, with Brock Andrews, Hunter Ebnet and Joe Keiffer all shooting 48 of 50 targets. Christian Tappe was the top shot for Crosslake, shooting 49 of 50 targets.
Ebnet and Keiffer - along with Matthew Fabian, Jack Keiffer and Ryan Visser - are ranked among the top 100 shooters in the state for Pequot, as is Dalton Ebnet for Crosslake.
Pequot Lakes
Top 25 Conference- Male
Hunter Ebnet
Matthew Fabian
Jack Keiffer
Joe Keiffer
Ryan Visser
Dawson Rickard
Brock Andrews
Gavin Norring
Top 25 Conference- Female
Jordan Goddard
Addie Pierson
Crosslake
Top 25 Conference- Male
Dalton Ebnet
Levi Baca
Dylan Semler
Christian Tappe
Top 25 Conference- Female
Autumn Dingman
Sydney Dorion
Mia Wolters
Maddie Pettit