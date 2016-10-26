Trap shooting: Pequot, Crosslake teams ranked second

The Pequot Lakes team had a three-way tie for top shot in the fourth week, with Brock Andrews, Hunter Ebnet and Joe Keiffer all shooting 48 of 50 targets. Christian Tappe was the top shot for Crosslake, shooting 49 of 50 targets.

Ebnet and Keiffer - along with Matthew Fabian, Jack Keiffer and Ryan Visser - are ranked among the top 100 shooters in the state for Pequot, as is Dalton Ebnet for Crosslake.

Pequot Lakes

Top 25 Conference- Male

Hunter Ebnet

Matthew Fabian

Jack Keiffer

Joe Keiffer

Ryan Visser

Dawson Rickard

Brock Andrews

Gavin Norring

Top 25 Conference- Female

Jordan Goddard

Addie Pierson

Crosslake

Top 25 Conference- Male

Dalton Ebnet

Levi Baca

Dylan Semler

Christian Tappe

Top 25 Conference- Female

Autumn Dingman

Sydney Dorion

Mia Wolters

Maddie Pettit