Patriots calm Green Wave 27-0

The team tallied 296 yards of total offense while holding the Green Wave to 130 yards.

The game started with the Patriots getting three first downs after receiving the kickoff. However, a costly block-in-the-back penalty led to Pequot Lakes turning the ball over on the East Grand Forks 30-yard line.

After two more unsuccessful drives,quarterback Max Tangen found Austin Young for the game's first score with 1:27 left in the first quarter. A successful extra-point kick by Conrad Nagy gave the Patriots a 7-0 lead.

The Patriot defense managed to stifle the Wave through the first half, allowing the offense to expand their lead on a 9-yard run by Nathan Traut gave the team a 14-0 lead with 3:18 left in the half.

On the following kickoff, the ball bounced off a East Grand Forks receiver's hands. Two plays later, the Patriots had another score when Blake Lane went around the right end from 14 yards out for the score. A botched snap on the extra point kept the Pequot Lakes lead at 20-0.

The teams exchanged punts to start the second half, but the Green Wave fumbled the punt return to give the Patriots a first down on their opponent's 37-yard line.

Three plays later, the Patriots had another score when with 4:13 left in the third quarter when Tangen found Young with a 17-yard scoring strike and Nagy kicked the point after for a 27-0 lead.

The Green Wave then started their most sustained drive of the night, marching nearly 60 yards downfield as the third quarter ended. They would continue to gain ground for the first three minutes of the fourth quarter before the Pequot Lakes defense forced a turnover on downs at their own 10-yard line.

The Patriots fumbled the ball a few plays later, ceding possession to East Grand Forks on the 9-yard line. However, the Pequot Lakes defense's goal-line stand earned the Patriots possession just four plays later, allowing them to run out the clock.

Lane rushed 20 times for 94 yards, Maske rushed for 37 yards and Traut had 25. Tangen completed seven passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns, with every completed going to Young.

Pequot Lakes finishes the regular season with a 5-3 overall record.

"This was a real confidence booster for us, especially going into playoffs," Young told the Brainerd Dispatch. "The turnovers were a real key tonight. It built on confidence. Got everyone sparked."

East Grand Forks 0 0 0 0—0

Pequot Lakes 7 13 7 0—27

First quarter

PL-Austin Young 6 pass from Max Tangen (Conrad Nagy kick) 1:27

Second quarter

PL-Nathan Traut 9 run (Nagy kick) 3:18

PL-Blake Lane 14 run (run failed) 2:39

Third quarter

PL-Young 17 pass from Tangen (Nagy kick) 4:113

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: PL 48-180, EGF 34-122

Pass comp-att-int-yds: PL 7-12-1-116, EGF 2-10-0-8

Total offense: PL 60-296, EGF 44-130

Individual leaders

Rushing: PL-Blake Lane 20-94, Calvin Maske 8-37, Max Tangen 7-6, Nathan Traut 5-25, Darion Anderson 2-23, Deven Psyck 3-17; EGF-Ethan Trebil 15-82, Nick Derrick 9-35, Jackson Galstad 7-(-3), Logan Dietrich 1-2

Passing: PL-Tangen 7-12-116 ; EGF-Carter Beck 2-10-8

Receiving: PL-Austin Young 7-116 ; EGF-Aaron Havis 1-3, Derrick 1-5