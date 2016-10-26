Football: Patriots top Panthers, advance to semifinals

The Patriots jumped out to a 13-0 lead, but surrendered two straight touchdowns to find themselves down by three points in the third quarter. However, Pequot Lakes bounced back, took advantage of a Panther fumble and found the end zone four more times, culminating with a 59-yard touchdown from quarterback Max Tangen to Austin Young.

"We worked hard but we had some breakdowns - like the entire second quarter," Tangen said. "After the half, we came out and were able to take control again."

"We started out strong," Coach Chip Lohmiller said. "The guys worked hard and were involved, but once we got a lead, they kind of fell back and Park Rapids took advantage of that ... I give them a lot of credit. They fought and fought. In the second half, we came back and the guys applied themselves, moved the ball well and put the game away."

The Patriots will face No. 1-seed Aitkin on Saturday, Oct. 29.

"We haven't played Aitkin before, so we'll have to watch some film," Lohmiller said. "We just want to get back, get our responsibilities down and make sure no one is confused ... We want to get everyone comfortable with their positions and just go out and play some football."