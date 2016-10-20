PL 8th grade team takes first

The Pequot Lakes 8th Grade - Red volleyball team won the eight-team Mid-State Volleyball Tournament held at Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Oct. 8. They beat Crosby Ironton, Staples, and Detroit Lakes - White in pool play and won the championship game against Detroit Lakes - Red. Front Row, from left: Isabelle Tangen, Rita Ganley and Catherine Ganley. Middle Row: Mackenzie Merta, Brooklyn Dean and Ella Nies. Back Row: Ella Pfeiffer, Hannah Brown, Kate Bolz-Andolshek and Mikaela Jones. Not Pictured: Coach Lisa Martini