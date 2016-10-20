Hockey: Stars split series with Ice Hawks

The North Stars were led in their first game by Steven Kukla, who had a goal and an assist. Ryan Higgins and and Michael Behl also found the net for Breezy Point.

In their second game, the Stars were led by Josh Laven's three goals and four assists. Kukla and Nick Blanchette both had two goals in the game, with Kukla earning two assists as well.

Goalie Bronson Moore stopped all 16 shots he faced.

Rochester 2 0 1 1 - 4

Breezy Point 2 1 0 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Rochester, Boysen 1 (Watt, Smits), 5:25. 2, Breezy Point, Higgins 1 (Hill), 8:20 (PP). 3, Breezy Point, Behl 1 (Kukla), 10:23 (SH). 4, Rochester, Boysen 2 (Smits, Watt), 17:32 (PP).

2nd Period-5, Breezy Point, Kukla 6 (El-Wailli, Klatt), 15:35.

3rd Period-6, Rochester, Hadacek 1 (Smyth, Decarlo), 5:24.

OT Period-7, Rochester, Sievek 1 (Decarlo, Hadacek), 2:07.

Shots on Goal-Rochester 9-9-5-2-25. Breezy Point 14-14-13-3-44.

Power Play Opportunities-Rochester 1 / 8; Breezy Point 1 / 4.

Goalies-Rochester, Schmidt 1-6-0 (44 shots-41 saves). Breezy Point, Reed 0-1-0 (25 shots-21 saves).

Breezy Point 4 5 3 - 12

Rochester 0 0 0 - 0

1st Period-1, Breezy Point, Blanchette 5 (Laven, Sabina), 3:38. 2, Breezy Point, Higgins 2 (Larwood, Heckaman), 13:22. 3, Breezy Point, Blanchette 6 (Sabina, Laven), 15:54 (PP). 4, Breezy Point, Langworthy 6 16:55 (PS).

2nd Period-5, Breezy Point, Kukla 7 (Laven, Heckaman), 0:58. 6, Breezy Point, Kukla 8 (Laven, Heckaman), 8:09 (PP). 7, Breezy Point, Maucieri 1 (Sabina, Hill), 9:33. 8, Breezy Point, Sabina 8 (Wieber, Heckaman), 11:05. 9, Breezy Point, Laven 6 (Heckaman, Sabina), 19:14 (PP).

3rd Period-10, Breezy Point, Laven 7 (Kukla, Sabina), 4:32. 11, Breezy Point, Laven 8 (Sabina, Kukla), 10:10. 12, Breezy Point, Flicek 2 (Heckaman, Maucieri), 17:21.

Shots on Goal-Breezy Point 14-19-15-48. Rochester 3-5-8-16.

Power Play Opportunities-Breezy Point 3 / 13; Rochester 0 / 10.

Goalies-Breezy Point, Moore 4-1-0 (16 shots-16 saves). Rochester, Schmidt 1-6-0 (15 shots-10 saves); Schmitz 0-0-0 (33 shots-26