Inside the Outdoors: Parking Lot Puppy Picking? Good Luck!

That most familiar of buyer-beware warnings, "You get what you pay for," was the first thing that came to mind, and not just because our current Labrador retriever came with a price tag that would have purchased a very nice shotgun. I'm all too familiar with the price well-bred puppies can command, whether they're of hunting breeds or not. It's certainly not chump-change.

The reporter inside me wanted to stop and get a more complete picture of this puppy marketing effort; see the little balls of fur, the people selling them, and discover the circumstances that found them for sale on this street corner. On the other hand, the sympathizer in me didn't want to raise the expectations of the sellers by showing interest when my stopping would clearly not have been to make a purchase.

I try to be slow to make judgments about others. I can't imagine that for $50 apiece the couple planned this as a real money maker. But I guess "money maker" is a moving target, and for some, selling six or eight puppies at 50 bucks apiece might look attractive. Nevertheless, if I were a betting person, my money would be on the probability that the couple owns a female that was visited by a hormone-charged neighborhood male when she was in heat.

If the impromptu parking lot puppy market was a good-faith effort to find homes for puppies the owners could not keep and raise, a person could argue that they were at least trying to be humane. Unwanted puppies often end up in animal shelters, where it's not uncommon for them to be euthanized if homes can't be found. When pressed, some owners may take things into their own hands and find a way to euthanize the pups themselves.

However, a better alternative is one that applies as much to pets as it does to humans: take precautions. In this case, spaying a female would prevent having to find homes for puppies that can't be kept. Spaying is not free, but if the cost of having a veterinarian do the procedure causes an owner to balk, many Humane Society chapters offer access to spaying at prices just about anyone can afford.

If you're on the other end of the transaction — a prospective buyer — there are few poorer bargains than a bargain puppy. There is an old conventional wisdom that the best dog is sometimes the so-called "mutt." Yes, and sometimes you can find a work by a famous artist at a garage sale, or a piece of Tiffany jewelry at a flea market. But that's not the common thing. Dogs that are sound physically and in temperament, whether hunting dogs, show dogs, or just representative examples of a breed you've taken a fancy to, are much more likely to come from breeders who are careful in the "match-making" they do. Sometimes these breeders do it for a living. Other times they are amateurs who have a really good specimen, and breed it to another equally good representative of the breed. This happens with some regularity with hunting dog owners.

What you are more likely to get from a person who regularly and carefully breeds dogs is a guarantee that the puppy will be physically sound. "Guarantee" meaning that, within certain limitations, a dog can be returned to the breeder for a future puppy to replace it. One of the most common physical flaws in dogs, though certainly not the only one, is the condition known as hip dysplasia, which leads to earlier than normal loss of hip function. In the case of this one condition, many established breeders will certify that the bloodlines they are breeding are free of it.

Puppies can come to the buyer with other physical conditions that are not immediately evident. I once purchased a puppy from a private party that, on paper, seemed like a match made in heaven. I knew a lot about the bloodlines of both parents, and the probability that their offspring would be good hunters was high. I drove all the way to Michigan to obtain the puppy from the owner of the female. As it turned out, the kennel conditions in which the mother and pups were kept were less than ideal. The pup brought with it a case of mange, a skin condition that causes hair loss, and required serious treatment by my veterinarian to eliminate.

The cost of quality puppies can seem high, even astronomical if there is great demand for the puppies from a particular breeder. But unless the price borders on insane, it's worthwhile to do a little comparative math and guesstimate what it can cost to keep a dog over a decade or more. Quality dog food, annual shots, other medical issues, boarding on occasion when you travel and your dog can't accompany you, these expenses soon add up and make clear that the purchase price is not the only thing to consider. Often the lifetime cost is many times the cost of purchasing the puppy.

Another way to look at a puppy's cost is to "amortize" it over its likely life span, much like a manufacturer does with hardware or equipment. Divide that initial cost by 10 or 12, and it may not seem so high after all. I would go so far as to say I'd sooner obtain a short-term loan to buy a quality puppy than to inexpensively purchase one whose breeding — and breeder — I knew little or nothing about.

There are lots of things that are appropriate as impulse purchases, things we buy when they unexpectedly catch our eye. Given the commitments of time, expense, and emotional attachment that come with dog ownership, puppies don't seem to fall within that category!