Patriots third at Park Rapids Invite

The boys were led by Reid Pierzinski, who finished sixth with a time of 17:03.6. Tony Fitzer was just three seconds behind him, finishing ninth.

The girls team was led by Sunshine Langworthy, whose 20:30.7 time was good enough for ninth place. Grace McGuire finished 17th with a time of 20:47.5.

The Patriots will compete at the section meet Friday, Oct. 28, in Bagley.

Boys results

Team scores (19 teams): 1-Detroit Lakes 41, 2-West Central 73, 3-Pequot Lakes 78, 4-A-B/NCW 152, 5-Staples-Motley 187

Individual winner: Ryley Nelson (WC) 16:18.2

Pequot Lakes results: 6-Reid Pierzinski 17:03.6, 9-Tony Fitzer 17:06.9, 18-Jacob Tschida 17:37.9, 26-Sam Person 18:10.8, 30-Karl Brine-Doyle 18:19.9

Girls results

Team scores (13 teams): 1-West Central 64, 2-Pelican Rapids 70, 3-Pequot Lakes 139, 4-EGF 139, 5-Staples-Motley 153

Individual winner: Lydia Kantonen (PKR) 19:32.4

Pequot Lakes results: 9-Sunshine Langworthy 20:30.7, 17-Grace McGuire 20:47.5, 25-Kristin Skog 21:23.2, 53-Jannah Hall 23:23.0, 65-Rachel Friberg 23:52.5