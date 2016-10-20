The first quarter proved to be scoreless as the two teams seemed to be feeling each other out to see what they could do to get the game's first score.

With 6:03 left in the first quarter, the Patriots got the first chance when Patriots fullback Calvin Maske broke loose for a 37-yard run, giving Pequot Lakes a first-and-goal at the Prowlers' 9-yard line.

After Maske got the ball to the 4-yard line on a third-down run, however, the Patriots would turn the ball over on downs after a Max Tangen pass fell incomplete.

After a short Prowler punt, Pequot marched down the field, finding themselves on the Thief River Falls 4-yard line as the first quarter ended.

On the first play of the second quarter, Psyck ran in for the touchdown and the two-pointer, giving the Patriots a 8-0 lead.

The Prowlers would tie the game with 3:40 left in the half after they successfully executed a fake punt for a first down to regain momentum.

With time running down in the half, the Patriots made it to the 7-yard line on passes from Max Tangen to Austin Young, but a holding penalty on the Patriots set them back to the 21.

With 1:02 left, Tangen found Maxx Schindel for the 21-yard score, but the two-point pass attempt failed. The Patriots went into halftime with a 14-8 lead.

They started the second half by receiving the kickoff and marching 80 yards in seven plays, culminating with another Psyck touchdown run and a 20-8 Patriot lead.

The Prowlers responded by moving down the field and scoring on a 21-yard run to make the score 20-14.

After forcing a Prowler fumble late in the third quarter, the Patriots marched down to the 3-yard line as the clocked reached zero. Psyck ran in his third touchdown on the first play of the final quarter. He also reached the end zone on the two-point conversion for a 28-14 lead.

Pequot Lakes scored one final time with 8:05 left in the game when Tangen passed to Dylin Ackerman for an 8-yard touchdown.

The Patriots improved their record to 4-3 despite amassing more than 80 yards of penalties in the game.

Pequot Lakes 0 14 6 14—34

TR Falls 0 8 6 0—14

Second quarter

PL-Deven Psyck 4 run (Psyck run)

TRF-Christian Larson 41 pass from Brayden Johnson (Derick Newland pass from Johnson)

PL-Maxx Schindel 21 pass from Max Tangen (pass fail)

Third quarter

PL-Psyck 6 run (run fail)

TRF-Noah Hawkins 21 run (kick fail)

Fourth quarter

PL-Psyck 3 run (Psyck run)

PL-Dylin Ackerman 8 pass from Tangen (pass fail)