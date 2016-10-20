Tigers lose first game of season

The Tigers operated without three of its starters, including running back Mitchell Wynn, for much of the game as they suffered game-ending injuries at various points in the first half.

"I thought we competed very well," Coach Tom Demars said. "We were shorthanded right away with some of our guys getting knocked out of the game early. The guys that were out there were battling though. They did everything we asked for. (The Huskies) are a very good football team, so I was happy to see us be able to throw the ball a bit with our two running backs on the sideline. I'm pleased with the way we didn't lie down."

The Huskies had a 16-0 lead early in the second quarter when Wynn had to be carried off the field with a leg injury. He would remain on the Tiger sideline for the rest of the game.

With the rushing attack sidelined for the most part, the Tigers relied on the arm of quarterback Spencer Richards and the hand of their receiving corps. On the ensuing drive, Richards completed five passes for 61 yards before running into the end zone himself for a 3-yard score.

The Tigers followed their first scoring drive with an onside-kick attempt but it was recovered by the Huskies, giving the home team exceptional field position with roughly 5:30 left in the half.

The Huskies had running back Ridge Hunstad run the ball between the right guard and tackle on three consecutive plays, gaining distances of 23, 13 and 8 yards in the process and scoring the Huskies third touchdown of the night. They ran a similar for the two-point conversion, giving Pillager a 24-6 lead.

Richards passed for another 63 yards on the following drive before rushing for another score, but Pillager responded four plays later with an 8-yard rushing touchdown by Hunstad and a 32-12 lead to close out the first half.

The Huskies opened the second half with another four-play scoring drive, this time ending with a 53-yard, third-down run by Hunstad and a successful two-point conversion with 10:17 left in the third quarter.

The remainder of the quarter was a defensive battle, with the Huskies forcing a Richards interception and the Tigers forcing a goal-line fumble a few plays later. After the Tigers were forced to punt 90 seconds later, their defense forced the huskies to turn the ball over on downs.

The Huskies would score one more time - this time on a rush by Logan Gjovik - early in the fourth quarter before forcing the Tigers to punt and then running out the rest of the clock with incremental rushes.

The Tigers faced Bagley on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the final game of the regular season.

"I would like say we are going to get everyone healed up (in time to play Bagley), but I don't think that is going to be the case," Demars said. "We have got to get some guys ready to play more. Some guys that maybe haven't had a lot of reps at practice are going get more this week, because I think at least a couple of those guys injured tonight won't be ready for the next game."

Pine River-B 0 12 0 0—12

Pillager 8 24 8 6—46

First quarter

Pill-Eli Horn 5 run (Joshua Doss run) 6:50

Second quarter

Pill-Ryan Foehrenbacher 5 pass from Doss (Ridge Hunstad pass from Doss) 10:47

PRB-Spencer Richards 1 run (pass failed) 5:53

Pill-Hunstad 7 run (Hunstad run) 4:28

PRB-Richards 1 run (pass failed) 2:48

Pill-Hunstad 9 run (Hunstad run) 59.1

Third quarter

Pill-Hunstad 53 run (Horn run) 10:17

Fourth quarter

Pill-Logan Gjovik (run failed) 10:29

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: Pill 58-342, PRB 19-(-1)

Pass comp-att-int-yds: Pill 6-9-62, PRB 11-26-2-149

Total offense: Pill 67-404, PRB 45-148

Individual leaders

Rushing: Pill-Ridge Hunstad 12-178, Damian Fink 5-19, Eli Horn 7-35, Joshua Doss 6-21, Logan Gjovik 9-44, Aaron Klein 10-37, Austin Berndt 3-7, Andy Putnam 3-5, Colton Hardy 2-(-3), Team 1-(-1); PRB-Mitchell Wynn 4-5, Brandon Wolske 5-(-1), Bryce Wolske 1-9, Spencer Richards 8-(-14), Don Owen 1-0

Passing: Pill-Dos 6-9-62 ; PRB-Richards 11-26-149

Receiving: Pill-Fink 1-18, Ryan Foehrenbacher 5-43, Horn 1-1; PRB-Tim Bardeaux 4-54, Kiel Struss 4-27, Trey Burgoyne 2-58, Devyn Richards 1-10