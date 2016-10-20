Search
    Patriots top TRF, go 2-2 in Apple Valley

    By WAYNE "WHEATIES" WALLIN Today at 9:28 a.m.

    The Pequot Lakes Patriots volleyball team earned their 17th victory of the season by downing the Thief River Falls Prowlers 3-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

    The team won the first game by a score of 25-21 with the Prowler's taking the second game 25-15 before the Patriots put the match away with 25-22 and 25-23 victories.

    Corina Ruud led the Patriots with 16 kills, two blocks and two digs; Sam Littman had six kills, four ace serves and two blocks while Quinn Kratochvil had 32 set assists, two kills and a block.

    Thief River Falls 21 25 22 23

    Pequot Lakes 25 15 25 25

    Pequot Lakes statistics

    Emily Stevens 6 digs

    Taya Salminen 1 ace serve, 7 digs

    Quinn Kratochvil 32 set assists, 2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs

    Karli Skog 4 set assists, 9 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 block, 12 digs

    Sannah Lohmiller 4 set assists, 1 kill, 1 dig

    Corina Ruud 16 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs

    Clare Ganley 1 set assist, 8 kills, 1 block, 14 digs

    Samantha Littman 6 kills, 4 ace serves, 2 blocks, 2 digs

    Britt Kratochvil 6 kills, 5 digs

    Mariah Rickard 1 ace serve, 9 digs

    PL 2-2 in Apple Valley

    On Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, the Patriots won two matches and lost two in the Apple Valley Invitational Tournament, giving them a 19-7 record.

    They started the tournament with a 2-1 loss to Waconia before beating Barnesville 2-1.

    The next day, they fell to Winona 0-2 before beating the host Apple Valley 2-0.

    Karli Skog recorded 23 kills, 16 digs and 14 set assists in the tournament, while Corina Ruud recorded 33 kills and Quinn Kratochvil 69 set assists.

    "All the schools we played were Class 3A schools, so I was happy with the way we played against bigger schools," coach Kate Dale said. "We probably should have beat Waconia as we did pass really well all day, but things didn't work out for us in that first match."

    Team Scores

    Waconia 2, Pequot Lakes 1

    Pequot Lakes 2, Burnsville 1

    Winona 2, Pequot Lakes 0

    Pequot Lakes 2, Apple Valley 0

    Pequot Lakes statistics

    Emily Stevens 20 digs

    Taya Salminen 5 aces, 26 digs

    Quinn Kratochvil 69 set assists, 2 aces, 2 blocks, 9 digs

    Molly Dotty 4 aces, 1 dig

    Mariah Rickard 1 kill, 7 digs

    Karli Skog 14 set assists, 23 kills, 3 blocks,16 digs

    Sannah Lohmiller 1 kill, 1 dig

    Corina Ruud 33 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs

    Clare Ganley 14 kills, 1 block, 28 digs

    Samantha Littman 12 kills, 2 aces, 3 blocks, 6 digs

    Alie Johanneck 1 kill, 1 dig

    Britt Kratochvil 8 kills, 1 block, 7 digs

