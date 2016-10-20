Patriots top TRF, go 2-2 in Apple Valley
The Pequot Lakes Patriots volleyball team earned their 17th victory of the season by downing the Thief River Falls Prowlers 3-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
The team won the first game by a score of 25-21 with the Prowler's taking the second game 25-15 before the Patriots put the match away with 25-22 and 25-23 victories.
Corina Ruud led the Patriots with 16 kills, two blocks and two digs; Sam Littman had six kills, four ace serves and two blocks while Quinn Kratochvil had 32 set assists, two kills and a block.
Thief River Falls 21 25 22 23
Pequot Lakes 25 15 25 25
Pequot Lakes statistics
Emily Stevens 6 digs
Taya Salminen 1 ace serve, 7 digs
Quinn Kratochvil 32 set assists, 2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs
Karli Skog 4 set assists, 9 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 block, 12 digs
Sannah Lohmiller 4 set assists, 1 kill, 1 dig
Corina Ruud 16 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs
Clare Ganley 1 set assist, 8 kills, 1 block, 14 digs
Samantha Littman 6 kills, 4 ace serves, 2 blocks, 2 digs
Britt Kratochvil 6 kills, 5 digs
Mariah Rickard 1 ace serve, 9 digs
PL 2-2 in Apple Valley
On Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, the Patriots won two matches and lost two in the Apple Valley Invitational Tournament, giving them a 19-7 record.
They started the tournament with a 2-1 loss to Waconia before beating Barnesville 2-1.
The next day, they fell to Winona 0-2 before beating the host Apple Valley 2-0.
Karli Skog recorded 23 kills, 16 digs and 14 set assists in the tournament, while Corina Ruud recorded 33 kills and Quinn Kratochvil 69 set assists.
"All the schools we played were Class 3A schools, so I was happy with the way we played against bigger schools," coach Kate Dale said. "We probably should have beat Waconia as we did pass really well all day, but things didn't work out for us in that first match."
Team Scores
Waconia 2, Pequot Lakes 1
Pequot Lakes 2, Burnsville 1
Winona 2, Pequot Lakes 0
Pequot Lakes 2, Apple Valley 0
Pequot Lakes statistics
Emily Stevens 20 digs
Taya Salminen 5 aces, 26 digs
Quinn Kratochvil 69 set assists, 2 aces, 2 blocks, 9 digs
Molly Dotty 4 aces, 1 dig
Mariah Rickard 1 kill, 7 digs
Karli Skog 14 set assists, 23 kills, 3 blocks,16 digs
Sannah Lohmiller 1 kill, 1 dig
Corina Ruud 33 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs
Clare Ganley 14 kills, 1 block, 28 digs
Samantha Littman 12 kills, 2 aces, 3 blocks, 6 digs
Alie Johanneck 1 kill, 1 dig
Britt Kratochvil 8 kills, 1 block, 7 digs