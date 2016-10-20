Patriots top TRF, go 2-2 in Apple Valley

The team won the first game by a score of 25-21 with the Prowler's taking the second game 25-15 before the Patriots put the match away with 25-22 and 25-23 victories.

Corina Ruud led the Patriots with 16 kills, two blocks and two digs; Sam Littman had six kills, four ace serves and two blocks while Quinn Kratochvil had 32 set assists, two kills and a block.

Thief River Falls 21 25 22 23

Pequot Lakes 25 15 25 25

Pequot Lakes statistics

Emily Stevens 6 digs

Taya Salminen 1 ace serve, 7 digs

Quinn Kratochvil 32 set assists, 2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs

Karli Skog 4 set assists, 9 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 block, 12 digs

Sannah Lohmiller 4 set assists, 1 kill, 1 dig

Corina Ruud 16 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs

Clare Ganley 1 set assist, 8 kills, 1 block, 14 digs

Samantha Littman 6 kills, 4 ace serves, 2 blocks, 2 digs

Britt Kratochvil 6 kills, 5 digs

Mariah Rickard 1 ace serve, 9 digs

PL 2-2 in Apple Valley

On Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, the Patriots won two matches and lost two in the Apple Valley Invitational Tournament, giving them a 19-7 record.

They started the tournament with a 2-1 loss to Waconia before beating Barnesville 2-1.

The next day, they fell to Winona 0-2 before beating the host Apple Valley 2-0.

Karli Skog recorded 23 kills, 16 digs and 14 set assists in the tournament, while Corina Ruud recorded 33 kills and Quinn Kratochvil 69 set assists.

"All the schools we played were Class 3A schools, so I was happy with the way we played against bigger schools," coach Kate Dale said. "We probably should have beat Waconia as we did pass really well all day, but things didn't work out for us in that first match."

Team Scores

Waconia 2, Pequot Lakes 1

Pequot Lakes 2, Burnsville 1

Winona 2, Pequot Lakes 0

Pequot Lakes 2, Apple Valley 0

Pequot Lakes statistics

Emily Stevens 20 digs

Taya Salminen 5 aces, 26 digs

Quinn Kratochvil 69 set assists, 2 aces, 2 blocks, 9 digs

Molly Dotty 4 aces, 1 dig

Mariah Rickard 1 kill, 7 digs

Karli Skog 14 set assists, 23 kills, 3 blocks,16 digs

Sannah Lohmiller 1 kill, 1 dig

Corina Ruud 33 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs

Clare Ganley 14 kills, 1 block, 28 digs

Samantha Littman 12 kills, 2 aces, 3 blocks, 6 digs

Alie Johanneck 1 kill, 1 dig

Britt Kratochvil 8 kills, 1 block, 7 digs