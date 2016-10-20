Tennis: Three Patriots advance to section finals

The doubles team of Alyssa Golden and Alex Stone upset the subsection's first- and second-ranked teams to leave Pierz with the doubles title. The duo bested the top two teams from Pierz before beating Raven Rarick and Alison Brown of Pine City.

"This championship was quite a feat for this team since they have had to play singles for the Patriot team all season," coach Monica Sergent said. "Their only chance to play doubles together this year other than at practice was four matches in the Brainerd Moose tournament. The girls really had all aspects of their game working throughout the day and look ready to do well at the section tournament."

Mallory Goerges finished in fourth place in singles competition, winning her quarterfinal match before falling in her semifinals and third-place matches. She will enter the section tournament as the south's fourth seed.

Alexis Lueck won her opening-round match against Crosby-Ironton's Loren Sablan, but fell in the quarterfinals to Pierz's Becky Langer, who subsequently defeated Goerges in the third-place match.

Also competing for the Patriots were the doubles team of Cassidi Herrlich and Kayla Geike, who fell in their opening match to Pine City.

"They served well and had some great shots but were unable to string things together to get on a roll," Sergent said.

Singles

Opening round: Shelain Lewis (Crosby-Ironton) def. Morgan Brettingen (Mora) 6-4, 6-2; Alexis Lueck (Pequot Lakes) def. Loren Sablan (Crosby-Ironton) 6-1, 3-6, 6-2

Quarterfinals: Natalie Cahill (Pine City) def. Lewis 6-0, 6-0; Mallory Goerges (Pequot Lakes) def. Taylor Neil (Mora) 6-3, 6-2; Lydia Adams (Pine City) def. Abby Athman (Pierz) 6-2, 7-6 (2); Becky Langer (Pierz) def. Alexis Lueck (Pequot Lakes) 6-1, 6-4

Semifinals: Cahill def. Goerges 6-0, 6-0; Adams def. Langer 7-6 (6), 6-1

Third-place: Langer def. Goerges 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

Opening round: Theja Ingebrand-Jordan Horning (Mora) def. Hillary Holmvig-Whitney Haukos (Crosby-Ironton) 4-6, 6-4, 7-5; Sage Stangle-Katelyn Norwood (Crosby-Ironton) def. Ann Marie Oberg-Grace Harman (Mora) 6-0, 6-3

Quarterfinals: Caitlyn Furber-Melinda Rydberg (Pine City) def. Cassidi Herrlich-Kayla Geike (Pequot Lakes) 6-3, 6-0; Alyssa Golden-Alex Stone (Pequot Lakes) def. Magen Lanfer-Tori Fleischhacker (Pier) 7-5, 6-1; Brittany Boser-Hannah Andrea (Pierz) def. Stangle-Norwood 6-3, 6-3

Semifinals: Golden-Stone def. Boser-Andra 6-2, 6-4

Finals: Golden-Stone def. Raven Rarick-Alison Brown (Pine City) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

Third-place: Boser-Andrea def. Furber-Rydberg 6-2, 6-1

Team falls to Virginia

Alex Stone, at No. 3 singles, picked up the lone victory for the South Subsection's No. 2-seeded Pequot Lakes Patriots during a 6-1 loss to the North Subsection No. 1-ranked Virginia Bluedevils in the semifinals of the Section 8-1A Team Tournament Monday, Oct. 17.

Semifinals

Virginia 6, Pequot Lakes 1

Singles

No. 1: Anna Seitz (V) def Alyssa Golden 6-2, 6-2

No. 2: Ava Warren (V) def Mallory Goerges 6-2, 6-4

No. 3: Alex Stone (PL) def Grace Paulsen 6-3, 6-3

No. 4: Mary Skorich (V) def Alexis Lueck 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1: Callie Mauston-Alex Saxhaug (V) def Cassidi Herrlich-Kayla Geike 6-1, 6-1

No. 2: Cassie Cornell-Amelia Cope-Robinson (V) def Erin Bengtson-Morgan Mudgett 7-6, 7-3, 6-4

No. 3: Caleece Myhre-Katie Scherf (V) def Alexa-Maddie 7-5, 7-5

Overall: PL finishes 15-7.