But that's where Dave Ferroni reflected on his 17 years working in media relations for Brainerd International Raceway.

Ferroni, who is the media representative for NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., took a few minutes to look back on his career at BIR and talk about the racing future in his home state of Minnesota.

"My last year working at BIR was in the late 1990s," said the 68-year-old Ferroni, who still lives in the Twin Cities. "I haven't been back to Brainerd since then. I hear they have a bypass now, so I wouldn't know how to get there."

After joking about finding BIR, Ferroni quickly turned the conversation to his fond memories of Brainerd, where he worked from 1981 to 1998.

"I enjoyed my time working in Brainerd," he recalled. "(BIR) had loyal fans who would travel a long way to attend events, including a lot of fans who would come from Canada."

Ferroni added that the fans were knowledgeable about the sport.

"Many of them know more about racing than I do," he said. "Actually, I was working with hockey (as a publicist) when I was hired at BIR. I was clueless about racing. I thought a funny car was just a strange car."

Ferroni, who was the publicist for the "Miracle On Ice" 1980 U.S. Olympic men's hockey team, quickly learned about the various forms of motorsports racing when he joined BIR's staff.

"Road racing was huge when I first started in Brainerd," he said. "Drivers like A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti and Al Unser competed on (the BIR) road course. But then the popularity of road (course) racing declined. Fortunately for Brainerd, they had a long straightaway and we could host drag racing events—like the NHRA Nationals.

"NHRA was popular at BIR, although we did host a couple ASA (American Speed Association) stock car races. But they didn't work because most of the fans sat on the front straightaway where there's not much action."

Besides working at BIR, Ferroni worked with national teams competing on the NHRA circuit, and eventually worked with NASCAR teams. He has been part of the Furniture Row team featuring Truex since 2008.

"We made it to the final four in the Sprint Cup Chase elimination standings last year and we had four (NASCAR) wins this year," Ferroni said of Truex, who is currently seventh in the Chase standings. "I really like working with Furniture Row. We're a single-car team, and we're based in Denver."

So what are the odds that Ferroni would ever return to Minnesota to work as a racing publicist for a NASCAR event in the land of 10,000 lakes?

"Who knows?," he said. "Minnesota is where some big racing sponsors are from, like General Mills, Target and Best Buy. They also have the 13th-largest television audience for Sprint Cup racing. Minnesota has a lot of smaller race tracks, and some of the smartest racing fans. I love talking with them at some of our races around the country. I can only think of one (NASCAR) driver from Minnesota, but we have had a lot of NASCAR crew members come from Minnesota."

For now, the closest NASCAR races to attend for Minnesota fans are eight hours away from Brainerd at Chicagoland Speedway or nine hours away at Kansas Speedway. NASCAR's Xfinity and Truck Series also both compete at Iowa Speedway.

"I don't know if they will ever have a NASCAR Cup race in Minnesota," Ferroni said. "Maybe there's a better chance of bringing in an Xfinity or Truck race. I do think BIR could host a Truck race."

Kurt Culbert, NASCAR's managing director of race communications, said there's always a possibility that Minnesota could host a major race event.

"We just signed a bunch of 5-year contracts at our Sprint Cup facilities, and right now we're pleased with our (NASCAR) schedule," he said, "but never say never. Minnesota has a lot of pluses (to attract a NASCAR event).

"We do have a team that is always investigating possible venues, but (the location) has to make sense. NASCAR does like to be part of all sections of the country."