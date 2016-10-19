The Tiger girls were led by Sidney Lodge, who finished sixth with a time of 22:10. Alexandra Hoopman (24:40) and Mara Adams (24:50) followed behind her, finishing 23rd and 25th, respectively.

For the boys, Luke Downie also finished sixth, running the 5k in 18:49. Luke Sechser (19:29) and Nick Ackerman (19:53) finished 15th and 20th respectively.

For finishing in the top seven, Lodge and Downie both earned all-conference honors.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Wadena-Deer Creek 24, 2-Ottertail Central 57, 3-United North Central 72, 4-Pine River-Backus 100, 5-New York Mills 127, 6-Pillager 211

Individual winner: Noah Ross (W-DC) 17:50.6

Pine River-Backus results: 6-Luke Downie 18:39, 15-Luke Sechser 19:29, 20-Nick Akerman 19:53, 25-Torry Hirschey 20:11, 34-Marcus Lukanen 21:33, 41-Austin Beavers 21:44

Girls results

Team scores: 1-United North Central 27, 2-Ottertail Central 53, 3-Wadena_deer Creek 66, 4-Pine River-Backus 117, 5-Pillager 142

Individual winner: Annika Aho 20:04.7

Pine River-Backus results: 6-Sydney Lodge 22:10, 23-Alexandra Hoopman 24:40, 25-Mara Adams 24:50, 29-Shayna Moore 25:59, 34-Lauren Penkhus 26:48, 41-Isabella Netland 29:01, 42-Laura Oates 29:40