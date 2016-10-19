Tigers split Brainerd Invite games

Tigers Down Drakes 3-1

Senior Annie Semmler led the Tigers to a conference victory with 35 set assists, 12 digs, five ace serves, five blocks, and four kills over the Blackduck Drakes Thursday, Oct. 13.

"I think we played really well against Blackduck, and against CI we didn't play up to our potential in the first two games, but then the third and fourth game we played better," commented Semmler. "We came back with a better attitude and played as a team. One thing we need to work on for playoffs is our attitude and our drive to win. If we do those two things, we could go far in playoffs."

Alyssa Semmler added 15 kills and Shelby Adkins finished with 20 digs.

Blackduck 17 14 25 7

Pine River-Backus 25 25 23 25

Pine River-Backus statistics

Annie Semmler 35 set assists, 12 digs, 4 kills, 5 blocks, 5 ace serves

Gabby Rainwater 10 digs, 9 kills, 4 blocks

Bailey Wynn 9 digs, 11 kills, 3 blocks, 2 ace serves

Anna Downie 1 dig, 1 ace serve

Anna Felthous 4 digs, 1 kill, 2 blocks, 1 ace serve

Miah Hansen 5 digs, 13 kills, 11 blocks

Alyssa Semmler 9 digs, 15 kills, 6 blocks, 1 ace serves

Shelby Adkins 20 digs, 1 ace serve

Riley Hirschey 7 digs

Tigers Narrowly Lose to Rangers

Hansen led the Tigers with 17 kills and seven blocks as they narrowly lost 2-3 to the Crosby-Ironton Rangers Tuesday, Oct. 11. The Tigers lost the first two matches by only a few points, came back to win matches three and four, but couldn't keep the winning going to lose the fifth. Alyssa Semmler added 12 kills and Gabby Rainwater finished with 11 for the Tigers.

PR-Backus 21 23 25 25 11

Crosby-Ironton 25 25 19 18 15

Crosby-Ironton statistics

Caitlyn Gutzman 1 set assist, 6 digs

Danielle Rydberg 1 ace serve,

Kylie Monson 14 kills, 18 digs,

Shyanne Loiland 13 kills, 7 digs, 4 blocks

Madison Lattery 2 kills, 1 set assist, 2 digs

Michaela Stangel 7 kills, 1 ace serve, 8 digs, 1 block

Jamie Nelson 2 kills, 40 set assists, 2 ace serves, 15 digs, 2 blocks

Sam Gutzman 1 ace serve, 19 digs,

Abby Arneson 1 dig

Tori Decent 6 kills, 1 ace serve, 5 digs, 2 blocks

Overall: C-I 12-8. Next: Hill City at Crosby-Ironton 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Pine River-Backus statistics

Annie Semmler 36 set assists, 7 digs, 5 kills, 8 blocks

Gabby Rainwater 9 digs, 11 kills, 2 blocks

Bailey Wynn 12 digs, 10 kills, 3 blocks

Anna Downie 2 digs

Anna Felthous 4 digs, 1 ace serve

Miah Hansen 5 digs, 17 kills, 7 blocks, 3 set assists

Alyssa Semmler 1 digs, 12 kills, 6 blocks

Shelby Adkins 25 digs

Emma Mills 2 kills, 4 blocks

Riley Hirschey 1 set assist, 10 digs, 1 ace serve