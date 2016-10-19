Tigers split Brainerd Invite games
Miah Hansen finished with a total of 49 kills and 12 blocks as the Pine River-Backus Tigers went 2-4 at the Brainerd Volleyball Invitational Saturday, Oct. 15. The Tigers first split with Brainerd winning 25-23 and losing 19-25. The Tigers lost their second game to Monticello 19-25 and 19-25, and won their third game against Zimmerman 25-21 and 25-11. The Tigers fourth game was a loss to Dassel-Cokato 18-25 and 16-25. The Tigers defeated Zimmerman a second time for their fifth game, losing the first match 20-25 but winning the next two 25-16 and 15-11. The Tigers lost their sixth game to Thief River Falls 25-27 and 20-25. Annie Semmler totaled 98 set assists for the Tigers, Bailey Wynn finished with 41 digs, and Alyssa Semmler contributed 16 blocks and 36 kills. The Tigers are 18-11 overall and 5-1 in the Northwoods Conference.
Tigers Down Drakes 3-1
Senior Annie Semmler led the Tigers to a conference victory with 35 set assists, 12 digs, five ace serves, five blocks, and four kills over the Blackduck Drakes Thursday, Oct. 13.
"I think we played really well against Blackduck, and against CI we didn't play up to our potential in the first two games, but then the third and fourth game we played better," commented Semmler. "We came back with a better attitude and played as a team. One thing we need to work on for playoffs is our attitude and our drive to win. If we do those two things, we could go far in playoffs."
Alyssa Semmler added 15 kills and Shelby Adkins finished with 20 digs.
Blackduck 17 14 25 7
Pine River-Backus 25 25 23 25
Pine River-Backus statistics
Annie Semmler 35 set assists, 12 digs, 4 kills, 5 blocks, 5 ace serves
Gabby Rainwater 10 digs, 9 kills, 4 blocks
Bailey Wynn 9 digs, 11 kills, 3 blocks, 2 ace serves
Anna Downie 1 dig, 1 ace serve
Anna Felthous 4 digs, 1 kill, 2 blocks, 1 ace serve
Miah Hansen 5 digs, 13 kills, 11 blocks
Alyssa Semmler 9 digs, 15 kills, 6 blocks, 1 ace serves
Shelby Adkins 20 digs, 1 ace serve
Riley Hirschey 7 digs
Tigers Narrowly Lose to Rangers
Hansen led the Tigers with 17 kills and seven blocks as they narrowly lost 2-3 to the Crosby-Ironton Rangers Tuesday, Oct. 11. The Tigers lost the first two matches by only a few points, came back to win matches three and four, but couldn't keep the winning going to lose the fifth. Alyssa Semmler added 12 kills and Gabby Rainwater finished with 11 for the Tigers.
PR-Backus 21 23 25 25 11
Crosby-Ironton 25 25 19 18 15
Crosby-Ironton statistics
Caitlyn Gutzman 1 set assist, 6 digs
Danielle Rydberg 1 ace serve,
Kylie Monson 14 kills, 18 digs,
Shyanne Loiland 13 kills, 7 digs, 4 blocks
Madison Lattery 2 kills, 1 set assist, 2 digs
Michaela Stangel 7 kills, 1 ace serve, 8 digs, 1 block
Jamie Nelson 2 kills, 40 set assists, 2 ace serves, 15 digs, 2 blocks
Sam Gutzman 1 ace serve, 19 digs,
Abby Arneson 1 dig
Tori Decent 6 kills, 1 ace serve, 5 digs, 2 blocks
Overall: C-I 12-8. Next: Hill City at Crosby-Ironton 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Pine River-Backus statistics
Annie Semmler 36 set assists, 7 digs, 5 kills, 8 blocks
Gabby Rainwater 9 digs, 11 kills, 2 blocks
Bailey Wynn 12 digs, 10 kills, 3 blocks
Anna Downie 2 digs
Anna Felthous 4 digs, 1 ace serve
Miah Hansen 5 digs, 17 kills, 7 blocks, 3 set assists
Alyssa Semmler 1 digs, 12 kills, 6 blocks
Shelby Adkins 25 digs
Emma Mills 2 kills, 4 blocks
Riley Hirschey 1 set assist, 10 digs, 1 ace serve