There are fewer Minnesota hunters who buy duck stamps than once did, fewer who motor or paddle out in the pre-dawn to set up their blinds and decoys and await the morning flights. Minnesota hunter numbers overall — not just duck hunters — have declined, though we have fared better than most states in terms of hunter retention.

The start of the Minnesota duck season has changed radically since I began hunting as a teenager. I remember most duck seasons beginning with opening day shooting commencing at noon, the logic being that the ducks would have a chance to acclimate to the sudden arrival of intense hunting pressure. That, and giving hunters who had not been in the blind for almost a year a chance to re-establish identification skills, so important with harvest restrictions based on duck species and sex.

Then the shooting hour on opening day was moved to nine a.m., and last to a half-hour before sunrise; just like every other day of the season. Gone was the mindset of letting the ducks get used to hunting gradually. The management logic now, for better or worse, is to maximize hunter success on opening weekend. The apparent rationale is that the more hunters who bag ducks during the most heavily hunted weekend of the season, the more likely they are to remain among the ranks of duck hunters. Time will tell.

This is the first of the seasons within a season. Bluewing teal, earliest migrants among the state's most abundant ducks, are generally one of the top three bagged by opening weekend hunters; along with mallards and wood ducks. Wood ducks generally also migrate early. The bag limit on woodies was increased from two birds daily to three several years ago, and that has in turn boosted hunter success. The mallard limit has been liberalized, as well.

The season-opening weekend for most of my hunting lifetime was the Saturday closest to Oct. 1. October openers were the norm. Now, as is the case this year, it's not uncommon to have an entire week of duck hunting in September, the better to make these early migrants available to hunters. It's hard to look at the Minnesota waterfowl regulations these days and find many rules that would be called "conservative."

Most years, the availability of ducks diminishes after opening weekend; certainly after the second, barring unseasonably wintry weather that pushes northern migrants southward ahead of schedule. "The lull," a period when there seem to be relatively few birds — and gun-shy ones at that — can last as much as several weeks. Some duck hunters will still go through the motions, knowing that those diminished numbers of ducks still have to feed and rest. There is always a chance your decoys will be the ones chosen for a visit.

Here in the North, the last 10 days of October quite consistently bring an influx of fresh migrants from the border country and southern prairie Canada; a second productive season, as it were. Many ducks' year-to-year migration timing is consistent, and they can be counted on to show up at traditional stops along their migratory route on similar dates each year. The factor many believe is most responsible for this predictability is "photoperiod," the balance of daylight to darkness. These species seem genetically programmed to migrate when a certain daylight to darkness ratio arrives with fall's advance.

There are always some ducks, however, that seem to move just ahead of the line of freezing marshes and lakes, as ice-up gradually progresses southward. American or common goldeneyes are often among these, their tuxedo-like black-and-white plumage standing out in bright contrast to the leaden waters and skies of November. On one such late season morning, my partner and I watched a lake's gentle swells roll as smoothly as if they were made of oil. We imagined that when the 15-degree daytime temperature dropped that coming night, only a strong wind would keep the lake from being ice-bound by next morning.

Creators of duck hunting literature and lore have written about the so-called "grand passage," when thousands of ducks fill the skies as they migrate in unison ahead of winter's icy grip. Ornithologists (bird scientists) who specialize in waterfowl will tell you that is the exception rather than the rule.

Sometimes, however, an exceptionally strong cold front with high north winds will push legions of ducks and geese into a rapid migratory escape. Such a weather event happened in November of 1995, when so many large flocks of ducks and geese appeared on flight radar that it was difficult to tell waterfowl and aircraft apart. Some 90 million ducks and geese were estimated to be airborne in that grand passage.

Whatever the character of the coming waterfowl migration, duck hunters who appreciate both the sport's tangible rewards and its many intangible joys will find it a grand passage through the season.